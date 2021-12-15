Earlens Wins "Best CEO" Award

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlens wins Comparably's "Best CEO" Award in 2021, rounding out its wins for "Best Companies for Happiness", "Best Leadership Team" and "Best CEOs for Diversity" among small and mid-sized companies earlier this year.

Bill Facteau , CEO of Menlo Park -based hearing tech startup Earlens Corp, earns "Best CEO" title from Comparably

Earlens CEO Bill Facteau is a medical device executive with 30 years of experience in the industry. Before Earlens, Facteau held positions as Vice Chairman of ExploraMed, a medical device incubator, and was an Entrepreneur in Residence at venture capital firm NEA. He has been Chairman of the Board at Cabochon Aesthetics and an independent Board member at several successful companies, including Procept Biorobotics, NeoTract, and CV Ingenuity. From 2004-2010, he also served as President & CEO of Acclarent. Under his leadership, the company went from concept to acquisition in 5 years. After the $800M acquisition by J&J, Facteau served as WW President of their ENT Division from 2010-2012.

Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site, aims to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. The "Best CEOs" Award is based on anonymous approval ratings employees give their chief executives on Comparably.com during a 12-month period.

"We are so fortunate to have Bill at the helm of the company, not only because of his incredibly rich background in the ENT space, but also because of his strength in leadership. This award is simply a reflection of what our employees already know—that Bill puts people first in everything he does because he knows the success of a company is based on its people." says J. Connon Samuel, Earlens Chief Operating Officer on the award.

With quarter-over-quarter revenue growth across 2021, Earlens is on pace to have its best year ever, in spite of the headwinds facing ENT practices and the hearing industry as a whole. "We recently closed another $25 million in funding, and are looking forward to growing the team," notes Lisa Curtis, Director of Human Resources. "Our leadership team as a whole is committed to investing in people, including opportunities to join Earlens, as well as advancement opportunities for existing employees."

About Earlens

Earlens is a privately held medical technology company that has developed the Earlens® hearing solution. This revolutionary, nonsurgical treatment for hearing loss uses a small lens to vibrate the eardrum, replicating the natural hearing process. With more than 185 US and international patents, Earlens was named to Time Magazine's list of the top 100 inventions of 2020. Earlens is exclusively available from a growing network of highly trained Ear, Nose & Throat physicians and audiologists who are supported by dedicated concierge customer service. For more information, please visit www.earlens.com

Unlike traditional hearing aids that just make sounds louder through a speaker, Earlens offers the world’s only nonsurgical lens to gently vibrate the eardrum.

