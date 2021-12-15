Ankura Continues Strategic Global Expansion with Opening of Offices in India Independent Consulting Firm to Offer Its Multidisciplinary Services to India's World-Class Companies with an Initial Data and Technology Focus on Analytics, Anti-Financial Crime, E-Discovery, Cyber Security, Intellectual Property, and Data Privacy

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura" or the "Company"), an independent global expert services and advisory firm, announced today a key milestone in the Firm's strategic international expansion with the launch of its operations in India. The offices are located in Mumbai and Gurgaon, marking Ankura's permanent presence in one of the most important economies and markets in Asia. The new offices offer Ankura's wide range of multidisciplinary client offerings, with an initial focus on Data & Technology capabilities with added emphasis on machine learning and artificial intelligence, as it aims to deliver automated and repeatable services to its clients in the areas of monitoring and early identification of non-compliance, risk and fraud, financial crime, and cyber threats.

Additionally, Ankura has established a dedicated Center of Excellence for Data and Technology in country to deliver new cutting-edge solutions for both Indian and global clients with a focus on innovation, advanced analytics, and cybersecurity.

"Ankura's continued global expansion and growing client needs in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region created a unique opportunity for us to open our India offices. India is a global hub for many industries where multinational companies are managing a myriad of complex issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cost pressures, and regulatory changes," said Kevin Lavin, Ankura's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to bring our Firm's independence and collaborative culture to a domestic consulting market where clients increasingly face conflicts of interest from incumbent firms. We look forward to building our team in India and bringing our global expertise to bear in helping companies in the APAC region resolve and navigate some of their most pressing and complex issues."

"India is a strategic market in the roadmap for expanding Ankura's global footprint and bolstering its business growth. We are investing in readiness to address potential distress in the economy and increased regulatory pressures, due to the post COVID-19 business environment, along with increased economic and geo-political turmoil," said Amit Jaju, Senior Managing Director. "We believe that businesses today face greater exposure and risk of fraud, cyber threats, and financial crime. Our vision, at Ankura, is to help our clients by utilizing our expertise supported by advanced, customized, and relevant technology solutions and services."

Since its founding in 2014, Ankura has achieved significant annual growth and now employs more than 1,600 professionals in 35 offices worldwide. Central to the Firm's continued growth strategy is retaining the best experts and advisors in their respective fields, fostering a collaborative culture focused on delivering high-quality, independent advice, expertise, and services to clients, and having a presence in the geographic markets around the world that are important to the Firm's global client base. Asia has long been an important area of expansion for Ankura and India has proven to be the ideal home for the Firm's continued growth.

"Our clients in Asia are seeing an unprecedented time of social and economic change, with immense support required to help protect, create, and recover value for clients across the entire corporate lifecycle. The market in India, which serves domestic businesses and multinational institutions operating from India, is seeing unparalleled demand. Our experience in supporting clients with proactive data and technology, risk management, litigation advisory, investigation, and restructuring support is of high importance here," said Simon Michaels, Ankura's Chairman of EMEA & APAC. "The opening of our offices in Mumbai and Gurgaon allows us to enhance our ability to deliver local solutions whilst leveraging our global best practices to provide effective solutions for our clients' complex challenges."

Bolstering its deep bench of worldwide professionals, Ankura launches its new offices with the appointment of a team of over 30 professionals in India providing services across Data & Technology, Valuations, and Compliance. The team will continue to build on Ankura's previous experience advising clients from India. This expansion is part of an additional future growth investment in Asia Pacific in the Data and Technology business to further grow its team and expand Ankura's capabilities across disputes advisory and litigation consulting.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to change, risk, disputes, finance, performance, distress, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,600 professionals in 35 offices globally who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivaled in its ability to assist clients to protect, create, and recover value. For more information, please visit, www.ankura.com.

