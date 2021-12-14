North Bridge Carbon and Ducks Unlimited Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Nature Based Climate Solutions

DENVER and HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Bridge Carbon, a leading carbon offset developer and investor, is pleased to announce its partnership with Ducks Unlimited.

North Bridge Carbon is committed to collaborating with strategic partners to offer high integrity, high quality carbon offsets to the corporate sector and is proud to announce the recent purchase of 60,000+ offsets from Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (DU) working in partnership with Radicle. Through its conservation work, DU is leading the way in saving threatened grasslands and related habitat values, while simultaneously, preserving critical belowground carbon reserves.

Project: Prairie Pothole Grassland Carbon Program

Partner : Ducks Unlimited

Offsets Secured : 60,000+

The Prairie Pothole Region (PPR) has been the breeding grounds for 50% to 80% of all North America's migratory waterfowl, but these grasslands have disappeared at a rate and extent that exceeds the loss of the Amazon rainforest. DU's unique Prairie Pothole grassland carbon program is comprised of nearly 28,000 acres owned by more than 50 individual private landowners in central North Dakota. Radicle is a diversified emission reductions company that supports DU with credit generation and sales. The program and resulting offsets are listed with the American Carbon Registry (ACR).

The PPR of the Dakotas is ranked the highest in the country in grassland loss, with each individual parcel enrolled in DU's carbon program meeting 100% of the additionality requirements. All parcels are accompanied with a perpetual easement that ensures the permanence of retained belowground carbon.

"It is so important we find critical financing structures to protect these vital landscapes and all the benefits they provide," says Billy Gascoigne, who manages DU's carbon program. "We applaud North Bridge's commitment to aid us in this effort."

James Flavin, Head of Structuring, Origination and Sales at North Bridge, commented, "We are excited about the opportunity to partner with DU and Radicle. DU's carbon program is built on a solid foundation of science and provides an array of co-benefits that align with North Bridge's sustainability principles. Carbon offsets play an important role in helping organizations meet their decarbonization goals, and North Bridge is focused on delivering high-quality carbon projects that avoid, reduce, or remove GHG emissions."

About North Bridge Carbon

North Bridge is a veteran-owned business that works with landowners, non-profits, ranchers, farmers, corporations, and governments to implement best-practices in reducing and sequestering carbon. North Bridge has real-time access to the carbon markets and is a leader in providing high-quality, high-integrity carbon offsets. For more information about North Bridge, please visit www.northbridgecarbon.com

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited is the world's leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation. Ducks Unlimited conserves, restores, and manages wetlands and associated habitats for North America's waterfowl. These habitats also benefit other wildlife and people. DU is able to deliver its work through a series of partnerships with private individuals, landowners, agencies, scientific communities and other entities. www.ducks.org

