InventHelp Inventor Develops Door Hinge Protector (OTW-675)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working in the refrigeration industry, I noticed how quickly doorway hinges on walk-in freezers and walk-in coolers deteriorated from normal use," said an inventor from Milwaukee, Wis. "This innovation can effectively extend the life of the hardware and protect surrounding areas."

He developed a prototype for DOOR STOP to protects doors, hinges and walls from damaging impact. As such, it saves time, effort and the expense of repairs or replacement. In other words, it insulates surfaces against pressure and absorbs wear and tear to extend hinge life. This durable, practical accessory is also easy to install. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

