FIRST-EVER "EXCELENTE" LATIN LEADERSHIP AND PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT GLOBAL SUMMIT HOSTED BY TIM STOREY, PETER O. ESTÉVEZ AND CELINA BELIZÁN TO LAUNCH VIRTUAL PRE-EVENT KICK OFF ON FEBRUARY 19, 2022 LIVE SIMULCAST AIMS TO SPARK REVOLUTIONARY MOVEMENT AND INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION OF LATINOS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EXCELENTE, the first-ever Latin Leadership & Personal Development Global Summit, will hold its virtual event on February 19, 2022, from 12:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. ET / 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. PT, from Worre Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted by international speaker/author Tim Storey, entrepreneur/speaker Peter O. Estévez, and entrepreneur/life coach Celina Belizán, the live three-hour event for EXCELENTE will invite audiences worldwide to join the movement in motion, to propel themselves into a new life, and to inspire the next generation of Latinos. To register for the free event, please visit: Excelente Global Summit (excelenteevent.com).

EXCELENTE will reach out to Latino audiences globally, to teach the core principles of becoming and living an "Excelente Life" based on "The Five Pillars" – physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and financial well-being. EXCELENTE is also giving a portion of its proceeds to the non-profit ARC (Anti Recidivism Coalition).

ABOUT TIM STOREY :

Tim Storey is an acclaimed author, speaker, and life coach, motivating people of all walks of life, from entertainment executives, celebrities, and athletes to adults and children in the most deprived neighborhoods in the world. Along with a rigorous speaking calendar and private life-coaching sessions, Tim regularly appears on nationally syndicated radio and television.

ABOUT PETER O. ESTÉVEZ :

Peter O. Estévez is an entrepreneur, as well as a philanthropist and advocate for recovery and mental health. Peter is committed to identifying, developing and empowering personal development leaders in the Latin community across the globe. Peter is the author of "From Lies to Riches," and hosts the top-rated podcast, the Peter O. Estévez Show.

ABOUT CELINA BELIZÁN :

Celina Belizán is an entrepreneur and early stage investor, knowledge broker, guide, Tony Robbins Master Coach, and Conscious Parenting advocate/educator. Celina specializes in mindset, brain education and emotional fitness. Her passion is taking research-based wisdom, transformational tools, and cutting-edge technology and making them available so that everyone has tools they need to optimize their lives.

