FOScore® FCA & Capital Planning Platform Gets Upgrade

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Optimization Solutions, LLC (FOS), who provides professional services and software solutions to enhance facility management practices, announced today the launch of its newly upgraded facility condition assessment (FCA) and capital planning platform, FOScore®. This new design offers a fresh look and easy navigation, featuring interfaces to increase quality assurance abilities and improved user experiences. The FOScore® software upgrade was designed with clients in mind, coming equipped with new dashboarding capabilities and featuring customizable options to reflect individual client brand identities. This is only the first phase of more upgrades to come, setting the foundation for a modularized platform that will be full of advanced features plus extra security.

FOScore® was designed to help organizations gather and analyze facility data to make informed choices. With robust functionality and a straightforward design, clients can optimize their built environment with assessment, asset inventory, construction cost estimating, project development, and capital planning – all in the palm of their hand. The improved design, functionality, and content is focused on FOS's mission – to develop simple and highly accurate facility management tools to empower building users, managers, and owners. The upgraded platform goes live today, December 13th 2021; you can learn more at https://www.foscd.com/foscore.

"We want to assure our current clients that the way they navigate the software will relatively remain the same, just with an updated look and advanced facility data resources," said Joe Cassata, FOS Founder and President. "We hope our clients are just as excited as we are for this next phase of data visualization and asset management."

In the last six years, FOS has performed over 600 million square feet of facility condition assessments and is ranked by World Architecture 100 as #1 worldwide for facility management services.

About FOS of CannonDesign.

Facility Optimization Solutions LLC (FOS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the global architecture and engineering firm, CannonDesign. FOS is a multidisciplinary professional services and software consultancy, providing physical asset management, building cost data, and strategic planning solutions across the country. Founded in 2009 by Joe Cassata, RA, NCARB, FOS delivers results to facility managers and owners across all markets, including government, higher education, PK-12, and healthcare. Learn more by visiting foscd.com or following "FOS of CannonDesign" on LinkedIn.

