Toyota North America Announces Executive Changes

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota North America (TNA) today announced executive changes to Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and Toyota Financial Services (TFS), with the aim to drive critical business needs in support of TNA's mobility strategy.

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)

The following changes are effective January 2022, unless otherwise noted:

Toyota Motor North America Executive Changes

Srini Matam is promoted to group vice president, Powertrain and Shared Services, Production Engineering. He will report to Norm Bafunno , senior vice president, Unit Manufacturing & Production Engineering, TMNA. Matam currently serves as president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia (TMMWV).

David Rosier is promoted to president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia (TMMWV). He will report to Norm Bafunno , senior vice president, Unit Manufacturing & Production Engineering, TMNA. Rosier currently serves as head of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (TMMK) Powertrain.

David Wilson is promoted to group vice president and president of Toyota Racing Development (TRD). He will report to Jack Hollis , senior vice president, Automotive Operations, TMNA. Wilson currently serves as president, TRD.

John Tinney , currently group vice president, Powertrain and Shared Services, Production Engineering, will retire after more than 17 years of service to Toyota, effective February 4, 2022 .

Toyota Financial Services Executive Changes

Scott Cooke is promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer, TFS. He will report to Mark Templin , president and chief executive officer, TFS. Cooke currently serves as group vice president and chief financial officer, TFS.

Alec Hagey is promoted to senior vice president and chief operating officer, TFS. He will report to Mark Templin , president and chief executive officer, TFS. Hagey currently serves as group vice president of Sales, Product and Marketing, TFS.

Joanna Dean is promoted to group vice president, Sales, TFS. She will report to Alec Hagey , senior vice president and chief operating officer. Dean currently serves as vice president, Sales, TFS.

Ellen Farrell is promoted to group vice president and chief legal and compliance officer, TFS. She will report to Mark Templin , president and chief executive officer, TFS. Farrell currently serves as vice president, general counsel & secretary, TFS.

Vipin Gupta takes on an expanded role as group vice president and chief innovation and digital officer, TFS. He will report to Mark Templin , president and chief executive officer, TFS. Gupta currently serves as group vice president and chief information officer, TFS.

With more electrified powertrain vehicles on U.S. roads than any other automaker, Toyota is committed to the future of mobility. Earlier this year, Toyota announced plans to debut three new electrified models in the U.S. in 2021—including the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus NX 450h+— and took a major step forward with a $1.29 billion investment in an automotive battery manufacturing plant in North Carolina, called Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC).

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama which began production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contact:

Carley Cesaretti

carley.cesaretti@toyota.com

469-292-8754

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America