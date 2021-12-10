NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, appointed Sastry Durvasula Chief Information & Client Services Officer.

TIAA Appoints Sastry Durvasula Chief Information & Client Services Officer

Durvasula joins February 14, 2022, from McKinsey & Company, where he was Global Chief Technology and Digital Officer. At TIAA, Durvasula will lead the firm's Client Service & Technology organization and will be responsible for global technology and client support operations. He will report to President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett and will be a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

"Sastry has a stellar track record in leading and transforming large organizations, shaping innovative digital strategies, and driving complex risk and cyber security capabilities," said Duckett. "Along with his dedication to delivering a world-class client experience, he has a passion for diversity and sustainability that align seamlessly with TIAA's mission and values."

At McKinsey, Durvasula leads strategy and development of the management consulting firm's digital products and capabilities, internal and client-facing technology, data and analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML). Previously, he held Chief Digital Officer, Chief Data & Analytics, CIO and global technology leadership roles at insurance broker and risk management company Marsh and at American Express, where he spent 15 years. He was also a consultant for several Fortune 500 companies.

"Thanks to a long-standing commitment to outcome-oriented service and solutions, TIAA plays a critical role in helping millions plan for and build a dignified retirement," said Durvasula. "I'm proud to join this unique organization and help continue this important work by elevating the technology, services and operational capabilities to unlock distinctive experiences for our clients in this dynamic market."

Durvasula holds a Master's degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science. He is credited with more than 30 patents and plays a leadership role in technology industry consortia. He serves on the Board of Directors for Girls in Tech, the global non-profit dedicated to eliminating the gender gap in the technology industry.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $3.6 billion to retired clients in 2020 and has $1.3 trillion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2021)2.

1 As of Dec. 31, 2020. Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 403(b) Market Survey, which published in August 2021.

2 As of September 30, 2021 assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,331 trillion.

Investment, insurance and annuity products are not FDIC insured, are not bank guaranteed, are not deposits, are not insured by any federal government agency, are not a condition to any banking service or activity, and may lose value.

TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, Member FINRA, distributes securities products. Annuity contracts and certificates are issued by Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and College Retirement Equities Fund (CREF), New York, NY. Each is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations.

©2021 Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America-College Retirement Equities Fund, 730 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017

