Bridgestone Selected as Tire Partner for the Audi Q4 e-tron

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone has been selected as tire supplier for the Audi Q4 e-tron – Audi's first compact, fully-electric SUV. To meet Audi's demanding technical requirements for the Q4 e-tron, Bridgestone developed custom-engineered ultra-low rolling resistance summer tires with ENLITEN Technology. Sustainable and lightweight, ENLITEN Technology reduces tire rolling resistance by up to 30% and weight by up to 20% to extend EV driving range and reduce environmental impact thanks to improved resource productivity.1



The bespoke summer tires offer impressive rolling resistance performance and make no compromises when it comes to on-road stability, which is crucial for the heavy load on a rear traction vehicle.

Bridgestone sees electric mobility as a huge opportunity to reduce CO2 emissions and make mobility more environmentally sustainable, and is proud to be collaborating with Audi in helping to accelerate the electric future.

The Audi Q4 e-tron with custom Bridgestone Turanza ECO summer and Blizzak LM005 winter tires is available now in the U.S. market.

1 Based on Bridgestone internal data comparing Bridgestone premium summer tires with and without ENLITEN Technology in the same tire size (92Y 225/40R18 XL).

