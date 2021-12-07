Workplace Equality Accelerating for Healthcare Industry's Gender Parity Collaborative

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gender Parity Collaborative, an award-winning consortium led by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) has released a report presenting new data marking the significant headway their healthcare and life science partner companies are making towards gender and workplace equality, outperforming peers and various industries altogether.

Insight & Impact 2021

Insights and Impact 2021 details progress and achievements made during a two-year period, from the consortium's founding in 2018 through 2020, including substantial increases in women's representation specifically in leadership roles at the VP level and above.

In addition to representation data, this second annual report shares how Collaborative companies are driving progress via employee programs and policies at a greater rate than other industries. For example, 88 percent of the Collaborative cohort host career development for women compared to only 55 percent of all other industries.

Other notable data resulting from the report include:

At the entry, manager, and director levels, women are well represented within HBA Collaborative companies, averaging 50 percent representation across the three levels.

Collaborative companies saw a 27 percent average increase in women's representation at the VP level and higher, compared to the broader industry which experienced a nine percent average decline.

From 2018 to 2020, the HBA Collaborative cohort increased senior-level women of color representation by an average of 39 percent within the U.S.

The cohort has more women of color representation at the Director, VP, and SVP levels compared to the broader pharmaceutical and medical product sector average.

"While the report showcases the consortium's progress in accelerating the advancement of women within their organizations, it also describes the bold commitments pledged by these Collaborative companies to double down on internal and external programs and initiatives to increase diversity, inclusion, and health equity today, and in the future," said Susan M. O'Connor, HBA's CEO.

Founded with the singular goal of closing the gender gap in the healthcare and life-sciences industry, the Collaborative represents high profile and influential industry leaders including Advanced Clinical , Amgen , Bristol Myers Squibb , Cardinal Health , Genentech , GSK , Johnson & Johnson , Lundbeck , Medidata Solutions , Parexel , Pfizer , Quest Diagnostics , Real Chemistry , Sanofi , and Takeda .

The consortium achieves progress by harnessing the power of collaboration, with companies sharing best practices and solutions on diverse topics related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About the Gender Parity Collaborative and the HBA

The HBA's Gender Parity Collaborative is an award-winning consortium of 15 leading healthcare and life-sciences companies dedicated to accelerating gender parity and diversity by fostering and adopting systemic changes in the industry workplace. As champions for a more equitable workplace, these advocates recognize that gender parity is not a women's issue but a business imperative that ultimately will drive better business results.

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. The HBA provides networking forums to build relationships; access to industry thought leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop leadership skills and global recognition of outstanding individuals and companies to promote visibility of their achievements in advancing gender parity in the workplace.

