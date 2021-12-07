Heartland Votes

Enbridge Inc. Announces Three Percent Quarterly Dividend Increase for 2022

Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022.  The declared dividend represents a three percent increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-seventh consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

On December 6, 2021, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends.  All dividends are payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Common Shares

$0.860

Preference Shares, Series A

$0.34375

Preference Shares, Series B

$0.21340

Preference Shares, Series C

$0.15719

Preference Shares, Series D

$0.27875

Preference Shares, Series F

$0.29306

Preference Shares, Series H

$0.27350

Preference Shares, Series J

US$0.30540

Preference Shares, Series L

US$0.30993

Preference Shares, Series N

$0.31788

Preference Shares, Series P

$0.27369

Preference Shares, Series R

$0.25456

Preference Shares, Series 1

US$0.37182

Preference Shares, Series 3

$0.23356

Preference Shares, Series 5

US$0.33596

Preference Shares, Series 7

$0.27806

Preference Shares, Series 9

$0.25606

Preference Shares, Series 11

$0.24613

Preference Shares, Series 13

$0.19019

Preference Shares, Series 15

$0.18644

Preference Shares, Series 17

$0.321875

Preference Shares, Series 19

$0.30625

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 megawatts (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: 

Media
Jesse Semko
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

