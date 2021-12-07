Capacity Announces Industry-First Support Automation Platform for Mortgage

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity , an AI-powered support automation platform, today announces a one-of-a-kind solution specifically tailored to the mortgage industry. There is a growing movement in the space to digitize and streamline operations. Founded in 2017, the Capacity solution makes the entire mortgage process more efficient for lenders. Capacity customers are closing loans 11 days faster than the national average of 47 days.

Technology-enabled lenders process applications about 20% faster than traditional lenders while accounting for 25% lower default rates . Conventional mortgage and real estate companies are facing the need to digitize their operations to remain competitive with their digitally savvy contenders. With an AI-powered support automation platform, these lenders are able to enhance their user experience coupled with streamlined operations, leading to faster, more efficient loan closures.

Capacity provides everything mortgage lenders need to automate support and business processes within one cohesive solution. In fact, Capacity correctly and instantly answers over 90% of all prospective and current borrower questions without any human intervention. The no-code/low-code platform, accessible through conversational AI , enables graceful human handoffs and intuitive task management via a powerful workflow automation suite, a robust developer platform and a flexible database that can be deployed anywhere.

"The mortgage and real estate industry runs on an antiquated system that is not up to par with the current digital environment and is in dire need of a remodel to stay competitive. The companies that are digitizing their operations with support automation tools are the ones who will come out on top," said Capacity's CEO, David Karandish. "With Capacity's support automation platform tailored for mortgage companies, our goal is to centralize information so teams can do their best work. We ensure a company's intelligence, apps, documents and knowledge are easily accessible in one platform instead of scattered across multiple point solutions — bringing meaningful improvements to the employee and customer experience."

Capacity's unified support automation platform empowers mortgage teams everywhere to:

Answer more than 90% of FAQs with an all-in-one helpdesk, ultimately reducing the support team's ticket queue.

Automate tedious processes and tasks with low-code workflows to increase productivity in cross–functional teams.

Build solutions to empower employees with access to information via a user-friendly knowledge base, suite of app integrations and conversational interface.

Capacity is helping mortgage companies like Assurance Financial, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, PRMG and Flagstar Bank enable their borrowers, sellers and support staff with AI-driven conversations, automated support and intuitive workflow automation.

About Capacity

Capacity is an AI-powered support automation platform that connects your entire tech stack to answer questions, automate repetitive support tasks, and build solutions to any business challenge. Capacity was founded in 2017 by David Karandish and Chris Sims, and is part of the Equity.com incubator. More information can be found at Capacity's website or on Twitter at @CapacityAI.

