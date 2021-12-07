Blink Science Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to PERSOWN The name change reflects the company's global focus on low-cost, highly sensitive, instant diagnostics and health information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Science, developer of revolutionary low-cost Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics and health information technologies, has unveiled a new name, new visual identity, and expanded product vision. As of today, Blink Science will be known as PERSOWN, a name rooted in the company's belief that everyone, including the billion underserved families across the globe, should have access to affordable, lab-quality medical diagnostics as well as personal ownership of their health data.

The company was founded in September 2020 to commercialize a novel electrochemical diagnostic testing platform. The company's first test will be a rapid antigen COVID test that provides results in seconds.

"Our original name signified the speed by which we could help those suffering from a number of illnesses and provide them with a lab quality test result in seconds," explained Eric Doherty, President of PERSOWN. "However, we soon realized that an expanding menu of portable, low-cost diagnostics with results captured by basic smartphones and linked to a secure cloud-based data platform could bring life-saving diagnostics and health information to parts of the globe that need it most. Our new name, PERSOWN, reflects that larger purpose and vision."

PERSOWN is developing instant molecular tests for a wide range of conditions coupled with an information infrastructure to support and utilize the resulting data. The result will be an interoperable multilingual healthcare platform for citizens of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), creating lifetime health records that individuals will personally own.

"Early detection and proper diagnosis can improve quality of life, minimize suffering and save lives. In low-resource settings, many illnesses go undiagnosed or untreated due to a scarcity of healthcare professionals, diagnostic tests, and reliable data. We aim to help solve these problems that affect billions of lives globally," expressed Billy Meadow, PERSOWN Founder and Chairman.

At PERSOWN, we endeavor to maximize global health with high-tech, low-cost medical diagnostics and health information technologies. Our goal is to revolutionize point-of-care (POC) testing to ensure safe, fast, precise diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic conditions that impact people throughout the world.

