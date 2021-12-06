TTEC Launches Free Jump Start Calculator to Accelerate Customer Experience Transformations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end CX solutions, announced the Jump Start Calculator, a free tool that provides an accelerated path to digital transformation, improved customer experiences, and optimized costs.

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.)

The Jump Start Calculator provides clients a starting point to determine how to incorporate digital efforts into their customer journey model. The Calculator blends digital tools that estimate savings and model improved customer experiences based on workforce efficiency and digital intelligence. By creating a digital framework, clients can optimize and improve their overall digital experiences for customers, while managing and decreasing costs.

The Calculator deploys specialized digital 'genies' onto customer associate desktops to gather real-time information about associate workflows, to streamline process improvements, and to analyze customer interactions and intent(s). The outputs from the Jump Start Calculator provide brands with a custom digital report including estimated savings and technology suggestions, while enabling the client's associates to focus on delivering seamless experiences to customers.

"Each time an organization interacts with customers, it has the opportunity to advance or degrade the relationship," said Paul Ignasinski, senior vice president of TTEC Solutions & Value Engineering. "The best brands know that improving CX is a critical priority, and we designed the Jump Start Calculator for businesses of all sizes and maturity levels. For instance, we see new-economy hypergrowth organizations using the calculator to quickly design and iterate their target CX operating model(s) as they scale, maintaining an agile 'digital-first' approach. For large and more mature enterprises the Calculator, in conjunction with TTEC's industry-specific intent library, provides a fast route to accelerating digital transformations that are oftentimes stalled or sub-optimized. Regardless of the enterprise scale, the Calculator's intended impact is the same: to chart a path to increased revenue, customer satisfaction and sales, as well as accelerate and solidify a foundation for delivering differentiated CX over time. The race is on to woo customers, and those who embrace digital will win."

A full-scale digital CX transformation can take years. The Jump Start Calculator allows businesses to immediately utilize critical building blocks that will drive a rapid near-term return on investment, while balancing the longer-term transformational roadmap view. According to TTEC data, digital transformation, which can be accelerated using the Calculator as a departure point, has increased employee efficiency by 30-50%.

The Jump Start Calculator is available at www.ttec.com/jumpstartnow, and please reach out to learn more.

