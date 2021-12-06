Salty Snack Options Featuring Healthier Profiles, Novelty to Drive Sales Gains

CLEVELAND, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for salty snacks at the manufacturer level is forecast to grow 1.5% per year in nominal terms through 2025, according to Salty Snacks: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Population growth, increasing disposable income levels, and continued consumer interest in salty snacks will drive sales. New product offerings featuring healthier profiles or novelty will also support advances, while market maturity and ongoing concern over the health impact of salty snacks will prevent faster gains. Demand is expected to increase slightly in 2021. Snacking trends that emerged during the pandemic are expected to taper off as people return to normal patterns of work and school outside the home, but demand growth will be buoyed by increased convenience store shopping, entertainment venue attendance, and snacking at work and school.

US retail sales of salty snacks are forecast to see annual gains of 3.2% in nominal dollars through 2025. Salty snacks rank as one of the few core snack categories to experience recent growth in value terms, registering relatively steady gains until 2020 despite competition from other snack products. Opportunities in the category will come from products marketed as more indulgent, healthier-for-you, or offering elevated experiences with different shapes and textures. Challenges will come from other snack foods featuring healthier, more nutritious profiles, or more unique attributes.

These and other key insights are featured in Salty Snacks: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US salty snack demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

potato chips

corn chips

other salty snacks such as pretzels, ready-to-eat popcorn, and pork rinds

Total sales at the retail level are also provided with forecasts to 2021 and 2025.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020. Total retail sales are provided in annual series from 2015 to 2020.

Crackers, nuts, and soft pretzels are excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of salty snacks are excluded from demand and trade figures.

