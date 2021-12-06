Reminder: Newmark Group to Webcast Analyst and Investor Event on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today reminded the public that it will webcast a presentation for investors and analyst on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Members of Newmark's executive and corporate management teams will begin presenting at approximately 10:00 AM ET. The webcast will include new information regarding the Company's financial results, operations, and 2021 outlook, as well as certain financial and operational targets for 2025. A PDF of the accompanying investor presentation will be available for download at ir.nmrk.com . A question and answer session will follow, with the entire event scheduled to conclude at approximately 11:30 AM ET.

To register for, view, and listen to the virtual event, please visit the "Events & Presentations" section of Newmark's investor relations website at ir.nmrk.com . The Company highly recommends that you register in advance to gain immediate access to the live webcast and to avoid any delays in listening to the webcast. Prepare for the event by using the following link to test your Zoom setup on the device you will be using to connect: https://meetmax.zoom.us/test. A replay will be accessible on the same website within 24 hours of the event and available for the following 365 days.

(Note: If clicking the above links do not open up a new webpage, you may need to cut and paste the above URLs into your browser's address bar.)

ABOUT NEWMARK

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

