Newmark Introduces Healthcare Capital Markets Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark is pleased to announce its Healthcare Capital Markets Group, specializing in medical office building (MOB) sales, equity placement and financings. The group has completed strategic joint ventures, sales and recapitalizations as well as debt and structured financing activity totaling $5.3 billion year-to-date through the third quarter of 2021.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)

With over 50 years of industry experience in the healthcare sector, the Healthcare Capital Markets group is led by Executive Managing Director Ben Appel, Senior Managing Directors Jay Miele and Michael Greeley and Managing Director John Nero. The group also includes Associates Ron Ott and Adam Goss. As Newmark's healthcare platform continues to grow, the group will also work collaboratively with Vice Chairmen Chad Lavender and Ryan Maconachy, who co-lead the firm's Healthcare and Alternative Real Estate Assets group.

The Healthcare Capital Markets group has advised on the formation of joint venture equity partnerships totaling over $2.65 billion in aggregate value in the healthcare real estate sector. The group's transaction total also includes $2.12 billion of investment sales and recapitalizations and over $515 million in financing transactions.

"The formal establishment of our Healthcare Capital Markets group recognizes our team's comprehensive reach in the MOB industry," said Appel. "The Healthcare Capital Markets group intentionally combines, into its core team, experienced investment sales personnel, FINRA-licensed real estate investment bankers and mortgage bankers."

The Healthcare Capital Markets group's transaction activity includes sales, financing and joint ventures, structured around single-asset and portfolios, across healthcare property types–including medical office buildings, surgery centers, acute-care hospital and post-acute facilities–on behalf of a diverse client roster of public and private REITS, core funds, pension funds, insurance companies, private equity, and healthcare providers. The group's select third-quarter transactions include:

Cornerstone Companies Portfolio – Recapitalization and debt placement for a national medical office building portfolio totaling over 700,000 square feet and programmatic joint venture advisory.

Rendina Portfolio – Recapitalization and debt placement for a six-building medical office building portfolio totaling 230,000 square feet and programmatic joint venture advisory.

Aspect Health Portfolio – Recapitalization of a six-building portfolio in Greater New York totaling approximately 200,000 square feet and programmatic joint venture advisory.

The Atkins Companies Portfolio – Sale of a national, six-building medical office portfolio totaling approximately 250,000 square feet.

National Healthcare Portfolio Financing – Debt placement for a national healthcare portfolio totaling approximately 750,000 square feet for a newly-formed REIT.

Baptist Health Strategic Real Estate Advisory – Real estate portfolio advisory including new development financing and asset monetization transactions.

Global Nephrology Solutions Portfolio – Monetization of a 14-building dialysis and medical office building portfolio for a kidney care and dialysis MSO.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.