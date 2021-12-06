Hexaware Technologies has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest growing next-generation global digital transformation partners, Hexaware Technologies today announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of Hexaware's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that we earned the Modernization of Web applications advanced specialization. This specialization is the highest accreditation available for web applications modernization for Microsoft Partners," states Srinivasan Panchapakesan, Executive Vice President, GTM Cloud consulting, Hexaware. He added, "Microsoft has recognized us for earning this advanced specialization. This advanced specialization is another significant landmark that demonstrates our proficiency in implementing and delivering modern web applications solutions. We see huge potential in migrating Web applications to Microsoft Azure App service and implement this solution using our flagship IP AMAZE® that is an automated and a self-service migration suite to migrate legacy .NET/JAVA applications to Azure."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. Hexaware Technologies clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

Hexaware's offering on Web application modernization include an offer that enables organizations using legacy .NET/JAVA web monolith applications to micro service architecture and deploy them to either Azure app service or on AKS. The offer contains frameworks and tooling to do an automated assessment, estimation and to a large extent, automated migration of web applications.

Hexaware looks forward to the potential benefits in terms of assured customer experiences and holistic business transformation that it can offer existing and new clients through the Modernization of Web applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

Together with Microsoft, we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we're delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market every day

Marketplace offer – Application & data modernization

