Brii Biosciences Included in Hong Kong Stock Connect

DURHAM, N.C. and BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio" or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK), today announced that the Company has been added to the Hong Kong Stock Connect. This inclusion allows eligible domestic investors to directly trade the Company's shares through the Hong Kong Stock Connect. Brii Biosciences listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 13, 2021 and was selected on November 19, 2021 as a constituent stock of the following Hang Seng Indexes. Its inclusion on the Hong Kong Stock Connect is also effective December 6, 2021.

Hang Seng Composite Index

Hang Seng Large-Mid Cap (Investable) Index

Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index

Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index

Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index

Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index

Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index

Hang Seng Healthcare Index

"We are pleased to be selected as an eligible stock to the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and look forward to further expanding our Mainland investor base through the Stock Connect," said Dr. Ankang Li, Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary of Brii Biosciences. "Given that Brii Biosciences has been publicly-listed for less than six months, our inclusion in the Stock Connect is a powerful testament to our excellent performance and rapid development. It will significantly improve our capital market visibility, stock liquidity and future development prospects. We will capitalize on this opportunity by strengthening our R&D edge, refining our product pipeline, and exploring innovative treatment options as we advance global clinical development and create value for our shareholders."

About Brii Bio

Brii Biosciences Limited ("Brii Bio", or the "Company", stock code: 2137.HK) is a biotechnology company based in China and the United States committed to advancing therapies for significant infectious diseases, such as hepatitis B, COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensive drug resistant (XDR) gram-negative infections, and other illnesses, such as the central nervous system (CNS) diseases, which have significant public health burdens in China and worldwide. For more information, visit www.briibio.com.

