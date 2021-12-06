Branch Announces Winners Of 2021 Mobile Growth Awards

Second Annual Awards Recognize Leaders and Evangelists who Drive Mobile Growth and Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch ( branch.io ), the leading cross-platform solution for deep linking and attribution, today announced the winners of the 2021 Mobile Growth Awards , which honor individuals who drive exceptional growth and innovation within the mobile industry. After receiving more than 200 nominations, a panel of industry thought leaders narrowed the field to 35 finalists and ultimately chose the winners across eight different categories.

The individual winners for the 2021 Mobile Growth Awards are:

Best Mobile Engagement Campaign – Julia Miller , Executive Director, Creative Services at E*TRADE

Best Phygital Experience (blending the best of physical and digital to improve the consumer journey) – Tiago Lessa , Head of Marketing at Globoplay

Best Mobile Viral Campaign – Julian Dunn , Head of Product at BeautyBay

Best Overall Growth Campaign – Oleh Myslinskyy, Manager, Digital Activation at Philips

Best Digital Transformation – Blaise Lipan , Senior Manager, Software Management at QVC

Best Onboarding Activation – Roberto Lancione , Director, Software Development for Bell Canada

Best Mobile Innovation – Mitul Lakhani , Head of Digital Product at Showpo

Best Retention Campaign – Taylor Chew , Marketing Manager at WayBetter, Inc.

"When we launched the Mobile Growth Awards in 2019, I was blown away by the immediate response and the impressive caliber of the nominations. Now two years later, I am once again in awe of the incredible innovation and determination demonstrated by so many talented members of the mobile community," said Mada Seghete, Co-Founder of Branch. "We are honored to recognize these eight individuals as true visionaries in the mobile marketing industry and are excited to watch them continue to lead and inspire in the years to come."

Since its founding in 2014, the Mobile Growth community powered by Branch has grown to more than 50,000 members. For more information, visit Mobilegrowth.org/awards .

About Branch

Branch provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices and channels. Branch powers mobile links and cross-platform measurement to more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe, and has been selected by over 75,000 apps since 2014 — including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp, and many more.

