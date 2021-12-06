AARP Pennsylvania Announces Relief Funding from AARP Foundation to Support Victims of Hurricane Ida

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP Pennsylvania announced new disaster relief funding from AARP Foundation to support victims of Hurricane Ida. The 2021 grant of $200,000 will be given to the SeniorLAW Center to provide direct assistance to older Pennsylvanians in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. This will include providing assistance to older adult victims of Ida through their Pennsylvania SeniorLAW HelpLine (1-877-PA SR LAW), and by providing free legal advice and help with housing issues, FEMA relief denial appeals, disaster insurance claim assistance, and fraud protection, along with statewide community education about legal rights, responsibilities, and resources. The funding is part of 10 grants from AARP Foundation totaling $2 million to organizations in the hardest hit states along the Gulf and East Coasts.

"For older adults affected by disasters, the rebuilding and recovery process is a long one, especially for vulnerable residents who were already experiencing hardships," said AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson. "AARP Foundation is proud to support AARP Pennsylvania and community-based organizations directly making a difference for older adults with low income as they get back on their feet in the wake of Hurricane Ida."

More than two months after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Southeast Pennsylvania, with heavy rainfall, severe flash flooding, five tornadoes, massive power outages, and forced evacuations, many Pennsylvania residents continue to suffer the effects in their daily lives as they struggle to recover.

"Older adults are disproportionately impacted by the immediate and long-term consequences of natural disasters, including detrimental effects on their financial and physical health. However, their unique needs are often hidden," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, State Director, AARP Pennsylvania. "AARP Pennsylvania thanks AARP Foundation for their generous support as we work alongside local organizations who continue to deliver vital aid to older adults still struggling with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida."

