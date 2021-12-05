The American Legion Mourns Passing of Bob Dole

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard issued the following statement today concerning the passing of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole:

The American Legion Logo (PRNewsfoto/The American Legion)

"Today we not only lost a great Legionnaire, but America has lost an iconic statesman and tireless veterans advocate. Bob Dole distinguished himself in combat long before becoming one of the most respected voices in Congress. His leadership and determination led to the construction and dedication of the National World War II Memorial. America is a better country as a result of this great patriot's service. The American Legion was proud to present Sen. Dole with our organization's highest honor, the Distinguished Service Medal in 1997. Our condolences to his wife, Elizabeth, his family and many friends."

As a presidential candidate in 1996, Dole presented a U.S. Flag to The American Legion as he addressed delegates at the 78th National Convention of The American Legion. "On this past Memorial Day, when I knew I might be leaving the Senate, I asked that about a half dozen flags be flown over the Capitol of the United States in honor of the men and women of The American Legion," Dole said. "After flying over one of America's landmarks of freedom, I can't imagine a better place for it to fly than over another landmark of freedom – The American Legion National Headquarters."

About The American Legion

The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization, is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Nearly 2 million members in more than 12,600 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Contact: John Raughter, Media Relations

jraughter@legion.org or 317-630-1350

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The American Legion