Gold Data built a state-of the art tailor-made network for Amazon Web Services in Latin America and with it we won the Best OTT Partnership award at the Global Carrier Awards 2021 Gold Data is truly honored to be Global Carrier Awards' 2021 biggest winner, with awards for Best OTT Partnership, Best Post Covid-19 Business Transformation and Best Data Service Innovation.

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Data, the leading network provider in Latin America, was the recipient of three 2021 Global Carrier awards in the categories of Best OTT Partnership, Best Post Covid-19 Business Transformation and Best Data Service Innovation. The Global Carrier Awards is the largest and most prestigious awards event of the wholesale telecommunications industry.

The Best OTT project was awarded as a result of the state-of the art tailor-made network that Gold Data built for Amazon Web Services in Latin America. The redundant network combines a local fiber optic ring, connecting key AWS Infrastructure in-country with the important AWS nodes in the USA. It enables AWS to address enterprise cloud connectivity demand and revolutionize its enterprises efficiency and profitability in the region.

About Gold Data

Gold Data is a multinational information technology company which focuses on telecommunications infrastructure and services and provides direct connectivity through the Americas and the Caribbean, interconnecting more than 156 PoPs, 76 data centers with presence in 11 countries. Gold Data is also developing news business lines such as content production and distribution, streaming and digital marketing.

