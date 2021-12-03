Billion-dollar Michigan Potash facility one step closer to breaking ground <span class="legendSpanClass">Company now has all required permits to move forward after EGLE approves air permit modification</span>

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Potash and Salt Company (MI Potash) now has all required permits to begin construction on its proposed $1-billion facility near Evart, Michigan. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) approved the final air permit modification necessary this week.

"We appreciate the diligence of EGLE and the engagement of our community," said Jeff Kummer, President & COO of MI Potash. "It's extremely important that we establish a domestic supply of potash for American farmers, while ensuring we're good neighbors and stewards of the environment, this permit award is positive affirmation of these objectives."

Approval followed significant public comment in which the project received overwhelming support from local elected officials, building trades and labor, the agricultural community, and local farmers. Key stakeholder groups strongly agreed with EGLE's assessment that the proposed permit for MI Potash was written to keep public health and the environment protected.

The US Potash Project comes at a pivotal time for food security and affordability. In the United States, demand for potash remains at an all-time high with potash prices having almost tripled in the past year – impacting farmers and everyone who buys groceries. The U.S. imports 96 percent of its potash demand, making our farmers heavily reliant on foreign sources of supply.

The US Potash Project will be the first large-scale domestic producer of Potash in decades. Creating more than 300 union construction jobs over three years and 150 full-time operations positions indefinitely, the Project represents a $1 Billion capital investment with a 150+ year resource base – representing one of the largest union-supported economic development projects in the country.

