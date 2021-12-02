VentureCount Announces Strategic Investment by Everlane Equity Partners

WASHINGTON and BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VentureCount, LLC ("VentureCount" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive outsourced finance and accounting services, today announced a strategic investment by Everlane Equity Partners ("Everlane"), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on partnerships with growing service companies.

Everlane Equity Partners

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., VentureCount provides full-spectrum finance and accounting services to clients nationwide, including bookkeeping, payroll, financial forecasting and analysis, as well as other strategic Chief Financial Officer services. By working with VentureCount, customers receive the personalized accounting and financial services they would aim to achieve with an in-house team, while avoiding the costs of building and managing these functions internally. Additional benefits are realized due to the expertise of the VentureCount team and utilization of best-in-class technology. With teams in Washington, D.C. and Bangalore, India, the Company offers high-caliber talent and around-the-clock customer service capabilities.

"We have worked hard since our founding in 2009 to build a scalable and cost-effective outsourced solution that provides our clients with top finance and accounting talent to support them while they focus on initiatives that are truly core to growing and operating their businesses," said Alex Diaz-Asper, Co-Founder and Partner of VentureCount. David Aiken, Co-Founder and Partner at VentureCount, added, "We are excited to build on our foundation in partnership with Everlane to deliver strong technical expertise in a key back-office function for our clients." Sanjeevi Raja, Partner and Head of India Operations, further commented, "We have built an exceptional team to support our customers, and we are committed to continue delivering an excellent experience as we take on the next stage of growth for VentureCount."

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with the VentureCount team," said Evan Horton, Managing Partner at Everlane. "We see tremendous opportunity to supplement VentureCount's strong organic growth with a targeted acquisition strategy in this large, fragmented and growing industry." Harry Banks, Operating Partner at Everlane added, "We expect to see continued positive market momentum from increasing acceptance of outsourcing for back-office functions that can significantly improve efficiency and effectiveness for clients." Daniel Vetrano, Vice President at Everlane emphasized, "VentureCount represents a scalable model that delivers tremendous knowledge and value to its clients, and it will serve as a strong foundation for the future growth of this platform."

About VentureCount:

VentureCount provides comprehensive outsourced finance and accounting services for clients nationwide. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia, the Company's offering includes bookkeeping, payroll, financial forecasting and analysis as well as other strategic Chief Financial Officer services. VentureCount utilizes best-of-breed technology solutions and highly skilled talent that can be shared across its client base in order to offer the benefit of full-scale, internal finance and accounting functions, in a scalable and more cost-effective manner. For more information, please visit www.venturecount.com.

About Everlane Equity Partners:

Everlane Equity Partners is a Boston-based private capital provider focused on equity investments in high quality companies that are well-positioned for future growth. Everlane utilizes its fully committed capital base and experience investing in small capitalization and middle market companies to accelerate value creation alongside management teams that have meaningful go-forward financial participation in their businesses. Everlane is flexible in its approach, structuring both majority and minority partnerships across primarily services industries such as business, consumer, financial, healthcare, industrial and IT services. For more information, please visit www.everlaneequity.com.

