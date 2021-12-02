SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best Construction Management Software of 2021

Corecon Cloud Construction Software and COINS Construction Cloud are the 2021 Construction Management Software Data Quadrant Gold Medalists.

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software landscape, has published its annual Construction Management Software Data Quadrant Awards, naming five vendors as gold medalists for 2021. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

Corecon Cloud Construction Software

COINS Construction Cloud

Software vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner.

SoftwareReviews gathers intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation are also considered. The results are a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +98, Corecon Cloud Construction Software exceeded user expectation for including exceptional resource planning, risk and fraud assessment. This vendor was also liked by users for its customer support, KPIs, visual analytics, and interactive features. COINS construction Cloud received a Net Emotional Footprint of +97 and ranked strongly for budget management, allowing users to do financial planning, cost management, and payroll controls.

SoftwareReviews' survey revealed that Construction Management software users were most satisfied with vendors that included document management. However, the users would also like features that are easier to customize for out of the box products and services.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users each year. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation. These areas are: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, the IT research and advisory firm. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

