Landsea Homes Expands Texas Homebuilding Portfolio By Acquiring Final Remaining Lots In Anthem Master Planned Community

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today the purchase of more than 900 of the remaining final lots in Anthem Texas, a 1,500-home master-planned community located in Kyle. Landsea Homes will begin the development of these lots upon the closing of this purchase.

"We are very excited to bring Landsea Homes to Anthem Texas," said Greg Balen, Texas Division President, Landsea Homes. "This is a great opportunity to provide our best-in-class, High Performance homes to the new homebuyers drawn to this wonderful new master planned community in the greater Austin market. Kyle is one of the fastest growing cities in Texas, in one of the fastest growing counties in the country, and we are very pleased to add this expansion to our portfolio."

Anthem Texas is a 422-acre master planned community located along FM 150 and I 35 at the gateway to the Texas Hill Country. The community is surrounded by an interconnected system of green belts and parks located along the Mustang Branch, which flows into Onion Creek and is home to Live Oak and Ashe Juniper trees. At full buildout, Anthem will include approximately 1,500 single-family homes, an elementary school, amenity center and limited commercial space. The neighborhoods connect with an extensive system of bike lines and sidewalks, and more than 30% of the property is bordered by permanently protected open space.

"The planning and development of more than 900 of the remaining final lots in Anthem – 60% of the community – provides Landsea Homes with a prime opportunity to demonstrate our ability to create award-winning communities, as we have across the country," said Balen. "Our strategic focus continues to be providing homes in highly-desirable markets, and Kyle fits that perfectly. With a robust local economy and continued job growth, this area is attracting new residents and providing the option to expand and accommodate their growing families."

All homes at Anthem will be the first in Texas to be equipped with Landsea Homes' High Performance Home features, including smart home automation technology utilized by the Apple HomeKit™ environment. The smart home automation features include an Apple® HomePod mini™, wireless network Internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire, and high-touch customer service with an individualized training session. The homes will also contain the REME HALO® air purifier, a state-of-the-art product that mitigates indoor contaminants to keep residents safe and support healthy living by reducing airborne particles such as dust, dander, pollen and mold spores, killing up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.

Anthem is located in Hays County, one of the fastest growing counties in the country, according to U.S. Census data. From 2010-2020, the county took the top spot nationally for U.S. counties with a population of 100,000 or more, with 53% growth. That data reflects a growing trend throughout the Austin-San Antonio corridor, with neighboring Comal County growing nearly 49% over the same time period. Austin and San Antonio are two of 14 cities nationally that grew by more than 100,000 residents over the decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Kyle has attracted new residents by providing an affordable and convenient housing alternative to living in Austin, with lots of parks and open space and a good school system. Higher education opportunities are close by with the University of Texas at Austin and Texas State University, as well as Austin Community College -Hays Campus. Labeled the "Pie Capital of Texas", Kyle has been home to the popular Texas Pie Company since 1986. Every Labor Day weekend locals and visitors attend the "Pie in the Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival" and enjoy pie-eating contests, pie-baking competitions and live music.

The greater Austin market is one of the fastest growing new home markets in the country. Austin metro now ranks 29th among the nation's largest metros, just behind Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Sacramento, according to U.S. Census data. Major companies like Tesla are moving their corporate and regional headquarters to Central Texas, joining Apple, Charles Schwab, Dell, eBay, General Motors, Home Depot, IBM, Kendra Scott, Oracle, VISA, Whole Foods and Yeti. Strong employment opportunities combined with the region's lower taxes, fewer business regulations that are attracting companies looking to relocate and a relative lower cost of living makes the region a magnet for new homebuyers.

