Global AML/KYC Spending Projected to Total $1.4 Billion in 2021, Rising 26% as Governments Continue to Focus on Fighting Financial Crime - New Burton-Taylor Report

Global AML/KYC Spending Projected to Total $1.4 Billion in 2021, Rising 26% as Governments Continue to Focus on Fighting Financial Crime - New Burton-Taylor Report -Refinitiv leads in total revenue, followed by LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Dow Jones

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global spend on Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/ Know-Your-Customer (KYC) data & services is projected to total a record $1.35 billion in 2021, according to a new research report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division, Parameta Solutions.

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP Group, is a recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. B-T Exchange, Market Data, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence and PR share figures are seen as standards globally. The largest information companies, exchange groups, government organizations, regulatory bodies and advisory firms use Burton-Taylor data as their industry benchmark. http://www.burton-taylor.com/

Global demand for AML/KYC data at record level as businesses and regulators prioritize the fight against financial crime

Other key findings include:

Refinitiv remained the largest provider of AML/KYC data & services in 2021, with strong year-on-year growth boosted by the integration of recent acquisitions.

Following the 2020 acquisition of Regulatory Data Corp. by Bureau van Dijk, 2021 saw further consolidation among major AML/KYC data providers with LexisNexis and Accuity merging operations under the LexisNexis Risk Solutions name.

Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and Bureau van Dijk have the two highest 5-year CAGRs in the industry, with both companies expected to continue strong growth.

"Global demand for AML/KYC data and services continues to reach record levels as businesses and regulators prioritize the fight against financial crime," said Adler Smith, analyst at Burton-Taylor. "We expect to see further expansion of regulatory frameworks and enforcement actions in the near future, further enhancing the need for advanced AML/KYC solutions that leverage the latest technology and are supported by high quality data and information," he added.

Burton-Taylor today announced the publication of its Anti-Money Laundering/Know-Your-Customer Data & Services Global Market Share 2021 report. The report benchmarks the AML/KYC data & services industry focusing on overall market sizing and industry trends. The report also examines the vendor landscape, highlighting the key capabilities of the industry's top providers with a focus on data coverage, risk screening and due diligence solutions of each.

The report is available for immediate download by Burton-Taylor research members through the research portal. Detailed information on the report can be found here, or the report can be purchased by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, or telephone +1 646 225-6696.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP Group's data & analytics division, Parameta Solutions, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Index, AML/KYC, Media Intelligence/PR and Market Data share figures are seen as the industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting