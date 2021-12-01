Stay Hydrated in a Sustainable Way @Dorsett Wanchai

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We hear you, Earth. In Hong Kong, the amount of single-use plastic containers reached over 100M every week in 2020, doubling the figure before COVID-19.[i] Embracing its #DorsettCares promise to deliver guests sustainable positive impacts, Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong is proud to be the first Hong Kong hotel to collaborate with BRITA to provide water filter jugs for quarantine guests, as a further step to reduce plastic consumption.

Dorsett Wanchai provides BRITA's Water Filter Jug for guests

Dorsett Wanchai has been recommended by Discovery, Cathay Pacific and Time Out as "one of the best quarantine hotels in Hong Kong".

Go Greener. Drink Healthier.

The BRITA MAXTRA+ water filter in each jug uses MicroFlow Technology to permanently absorb metals such as lead and copper, reduce taste-impairing substances like chlorine, and help prevent limescale build-up. Each cartridge can filter 100L water, replacing 200 single-use water bottles - guests will be able to enjoy cleaner and tastier water in an eco-friendly way. A new filter will be provided for the next guest to ensure the best hygiene.

"As a quarantine hotel, we understand how the pandemic attributed to the surge in plastic waste, which makes our partnership with BRITA even more meaningful. Apart from the reusable dining utensils we gift to guests, we believe adopting BRITA's water jug will bring our eco-friendly initiatives to the next level," said Ms. Anita Chan, Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong's General Manager.

"I was in hotel quarantine twice in the last 12 months. Seeing so many single-use bottles being disposed really upset me. When Dorsett Hotel approached us for a sustainable drinking water solution, it took me no time to say YES. BRITA filter jug was invented in Germany and now becomes the most popular water filtration product globally, earning trust from tens of millions of families. Sustainability is the core value of our brand so it's our great pleasure to work with Dorsett Hotel to make this program successful," said Ms. Eleanor Ku, BRITA China Region's Marketing Vice President.

