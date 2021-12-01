REI Co-op announces new chief commercial officer; two senior leader promotions

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op announced today it has hired its first chief commercial officer and is promoting two executives to new leadership positions. Cameron Janes joins the co-op January 3, 2022 as senior vice president, chief commercial officer. Kelley Hall and Vivienne Long have been promoted to executive vice president, chief financial officer, and senior vice president, chief marketing officer, respectively.

"Kelley and Vivienne are phenomenal co-op leaders, who have helped drive incredible results for our business and our customers, while setting us up for an ambitious growth agenda. Cameron brings a wealth of experience in both physical and digital retail spaces," says Eric Artz, REI Co-op president and CEO. "These three leaders—alongside the rest of a talented senior team—will position us to continue our terrific momentum into 2022."

Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

Janes joins a growing co-op. In his new role, Janes will unite the co-op's retail and e-commerce channels to help REI push the boundaries of how physical and digital retail connect and build a seamless omnichannel experience for its customers and members.

"The co-op has had a life-long impact on me. For me REI is synonymous for connecting with the outside and family. Growing up, my dad was a former park ranger, and our weekends and vacations were filled with hiking and camping—and many of those trips started at REI," says Cameron. "I consider this an incredible opportunity but also a great responsibility to get to help grow and progress an organization that is focused on making the outdoors accessible for all."

Outside of work, Janes is a competitive cyclist, an avid reader, and loves to take walks with his wife, kids, and their golden retriever, Piper.

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Hall joined the co-op in 2019 as senior vice president, chief financial officer and currently leads strategy, sustainability and finance. She will take on a broader set of organizational responsibilities in her new role, leading the co-op's efforts to build a future-looking, customer-centric supply chain while continuing to decouple REI's growth from its carbon footprint.

"I came to REI because I was inspired by the co-op's purpose and excited about the opportunity to steward the financials of an organization working to truly make a difference in the communities we serve," says Hall. "As the co-op continues to grow, my role will be to ensure that growth happens sustainably—while building a seamless experience for our customers and members."

Outside of work, Hall enjoys visiting local beaches and exploring Washington's San Juan Islands.

Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Long joined the co-op in 2019 to lead REI's marketing organization and membership work. Since then, Long has been a champion for the co-op's membership transformation, racial equity strategy, local marketing efforts and impact work. In her expanded role, she will continue to drive a bold vision for the future of membership and the co-op's marketing and brand efforts—connecting more people to everything the co-op has to offer and welcoming the next generation of members.

"Serving the co-op as we work to grow our member community to 50 million people, reflective of the diversity of the U.S. over the next decade, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and great honor," says Long. "The work ahead is so meaningful—and I can't wait to help lead us toward this north star."

Outside of work, Long spends as much time as possible with her 15-year-old daughter and mini Australian Labradoodle. Her passions include yoga, kayaking, hiking, and lots of fresh air.

