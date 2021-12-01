WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lorraine Academy of Sciences unanimously awarded the title of Honorary Member, its highest distinction, to Dr. Florian Kongoli, for significant contribution to science and technology in the context of sustainable development.

DR. FLORIAN KONGOLI - HONORARY MEMBER OF THE LORRAINE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES

Dr Kongoli joins a small cohort of prominent scientists honored this way. This includes: Christian Amatore, director, ENS-Ulm; Yves Bréchet, High Commissioner, Atomic Energy; Jules Hoffman, Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine; André Rossinot, Minister, Mayor of Nancy and President, Grand Nancy Metropolis; and Pierre Seck, President, Science Section, Grand Ducal Institute, Luxembourg.

"It is my privilege, Dear Florian, to present to you the honorary member insignia that reflect the prominent place we reserve for you within our academy", declares Jean-Marie Dubois, President, Lorraine Academy of Sciences.

"Bravo Dr Kongoli. It is an honor to receive you within the walls of our community" said Chaynesse Khirouni, President, Meurthe-et-Moselle Elected Assembly.

"It is a great pleasure to see Dr Kongoli honored this way" says Mathieu Klein, Nancy Mayor.

The diploma was awarded by Professor Jean-Marie Dubois, President, Lorraine Academy of Science, on October 14, 2021, during the Academy solemn session held in the residence of Meurthe-et-Moselle Assembly in the presence of Ms. Khirouni, its President and Mr. Klein, Nancy Mayor. Dr Kongoli delivered the event only scientific presentation that preceded an honorary reception by the Meurthe-et-Moselle Assembly Council.

Photos and videos of the ceremony: https://www.flogen.org/?p=152#toop

About:

Dr Florian Kongoli is Chairman, FLOGEN Star Outreach; CEO, FLOGEN Technologies Inc. and President, Sustainable Industrial Processing Summits (SIPS). He is Honorary Citizen of Rio de Janeiro, Elected Member of Euro Mediterranean Academy of Arts and Sciences and was awarded the title "The Environmental Tech CEO of the year 2017" by CEO-Monthly UK magazine. (CV: http://www.flogen.com/elt/pdf/Kongoli_Short-CV.pdf )

FLOGEN Technologies ( www.flogen.com ) is a High-Tech applied research institute dedicated to developing new sustainable technologies and transforming the existing technologies into sustainable ones.

FLOGEN Stars Outreach ( www.flogen.org ), is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to achieving sustainability through science and technology, raising the profile of science and engineering in the society and properly honoring scientists and engineers.

SIPS - Sustainable Industrial Processing Summit (https://www.flogen.org/sips2022) is a science-focused and engineering-oriented multidisciplinary conference held yearly around the world with an average of 500 authors from academia, industry, government and entrepreneurship world representing about 80 countries. The summit is dedicated to achieving sustainability through science and technology and hosts regularly numerous Nobel Laureates.

