BAI Communications acquires wireless infrastructure leader Vilicom, accelerating its growth in the UK and Europe

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BAI Communications (BAI), a global communications infrastructure provider, has acquired Vilicom, a leader in designing, installing and managing high performance wireless networks. This acquisition represents a major expansion of BAI's business in the UK and Europe, accelerating its growth strategy in the region.

Vilicom is a leader in high performance 4G and 5G mobile and cellular coverage solutions, with over 1,500 solutions deployed to date. It provides a range of specialist wireless services including consultancy, design, optimisation, testing and systems integration to support the delivery of private, indoor and offshore networks. Customers span a range of sectors including healthcare, real-estate, retail, hospitality, energy, and mobile network operators. Major projects include Dublin Airport T2, premiership football stadiums, iconic Irish stadium Croke Park, Bristol Myres Squibb's billion-dollar biologics plant, as well as the Moray East offshore windfarm in Scotland where Vilicom designed a bespoke private network covering an area of 295km².

The combination of Vilicom's technical expertise with BAI's investment capability, will bring scale to new innovative connectivity solutions such as private 5G networks and Vilicom's communications as a service platform that provides indoor mobile and cellular coverage for smaller venues. Vilicom shares BAI's commitment to connect the unconnected in the most complex environments, with customer experience at the forefront. This alignment will benefit customers and supports BAI's move to become one of the leading 5G connected-infrastructure players both in the region and worldwide.

The acquisition further strengthens BAI's global operations, following the news that it recently acquired Mobilitie one of the largest privately-held telecommunications companies in the United States. In the UK, BAI was earlier this year awarded a 20-year concession from Transport for London to create a step change in connectivity across London and deliver high-speed mobile on the London Underground, as well as agreeing a 20-year strategic partnership with Sunderland City Council to create the UK's most advanced smart city.

Billy D'Arcy, CEO of BAI Communications UK, said: "At BAI we are working to connect the unconnected, and this acquisition will play a huge role in assisting us to achieve that goal. With its focus on indoor venues, Vilicom is helping to enhance connectivity for all and by investing in its growth we can transform access to high-speed mobile coverage, not only benefitting businesses, but the UK as a whole."

Sean Keating, CEO of Vilicom, said: "For over two decades, Vilicom has been an industry leader in cellular innovation, having connected millions of people across Europe. We are excited to join BAI, a company that shares our mission and understands that in today's digital world, more and more people are relying heavily on uninterrupted high-performance mobile connectivity. Together, we will be able to accelerate and scale our delivery and provide an enhanced experience for our customers."

Igor Leprince, Group CEO of BAI Communications, added: "BAI's acquisition of Vilicom brings together a highly complementary offering between the two organisations, establishing us as leader in the UK, while helping us realise our global ambitions. The combination of the expertise and portfolios of each business positions BAI to better respond to new opportunities across UK and Europe and makes a significant contribution to our strategy for portfolio balance across North America and Europe."

About BAI Communications

BAI Communications is a world leader in shared communications infrastructure, pioneering solutions that empower our customers to advance their services, accelerate their networks and amplify their reach in the most efficient and cost-effective ways possible. Having long been at the forefront of network advancement, BAI is harnessing fibre, spearheading the transition from 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G and preparing for 6G – and beyond. We collaborate closely with our customers in MNOs, government, transit, enterprise, broadcasting and venues to realise their communications vision, focusing not just on the immediate future, but on the possibilities that exist over long-term partnerships. Our global operations span Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and in the United States through BAI Group company, Mobilitie, and majority-owned Transit Wireless. Together, we're creating smarter communities for all.

About Vilicom

Vilicom is at the forefront of designing, installing and managing the global networks that give people in over 20 countries and four continents the freedom to communicate and work from anywhere. Vilicom's consultancy and system integration services harness wireless technology, data and intelligent analytics across every industry sector to deliver unprecedented productivity and efficiencies. Vilicom works with some of the biggest (and, indeed, the smallest) technology-driven companies in the world, offering insight-led consultancy and advice on everything from vendor selections and technology strategy to mergers, acquisitions and project delivery.

