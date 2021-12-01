All Things Mobile Analytic Inc. (OTC: ATMH) Announce Strategics Goals for 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC: ATMH) a U.S based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Fintechnology and Telecommunications Services is please to announced to all stakeholders regarding the company's new market position after these difficult times and the details of our next steps. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the daily life of people everywhere. But, this also emphasized our reliance on technology though some of the changes, such as the accelerated shift from in-store purchasing to digital, presented tremendous new opportunities. Following these recent shifts in consumer behavior, which we believe to be permanent, we have re-evaluated and shifted our efforts and priorities accordingly. Digital transformation is sweeping through all industries. Consumers have squeezed years-worth of innovation for apps and online banking into just a few months.

We took some time to re-establish a plan which is consistent with the current new business environment in relation to the short story of ATMH after the change of the ownership in 2019 plus the ticker changed and the reverse split. In this light we would like to announce the new vision supported by the strong principles of continual improvement, investing in developing attractive new solutions to meet the challenging needs of today's marketplace. The focus is "To become an aggregator utilizing business innovations alongside technologies to deliver accessible, efficient and reliable green services and products to consumers and enterprises". We want to address this change in regard to the technology as a main driver specifically within fintech/digital communication and the IT industry.

We considered the resources required to enhance the corporate opportunities for small to medium cap in order of growing, valuing. All Things Mobile Analytic Inc. wants to provide a common platform to address the following:

To focus on easier ways to support new business opportunities, thanks to better options of fundraising

Real-time Value addressed by the engagement with the listed company

Engaging with investors in most effective way thanks to a major visibility

The "Federated-Centric- Platform " or FCP is a new aggregation formula for small-medium sized companies or businesses that leverage their current business to synergize all together under the ATMH umbrella as one public entity. Federated Business Platforms are becoming the predominant business models in the digital era and new services are gaining momentum. ATMH's model responds to an opportunity to leverage this approach and play a lead role.

ATMH's FCP unlocks the untapped potential for start-up businesses as well as mature companies and partnerships to support the growing of the business opportunities.

The new plan and the strategy of ATMH is based on emphasizing the determination to focus on these priorities and building a proper portfolio of revenues which will flow into the company in order to improve the market position and ultimately, maximize shareholder value.

In line with this turn-around process, we re-designed the logo and rebuilt the website for ATMH. We also have a new office location in New York, Miami and Milan - Italy . We'll introduce our new Board of Directors and the new Compliance & Accounting Group before dec 31st, 2021. Relevant goals are in the agenda of ATMH as outcome of the new approach for 2022 where new resources will be necessary to achieve them. About PayToGo Application , it will remain part of our first development plan in the area of the Fintech industry expanding with in the next few month like we started in Brazil then to Europe and United States and Asia.

We will keep you informed in the coming weeks to highlight what we are executing to support our ambitious new plans .

COVID-19 Pandemic: The recent COVID-19 pandemic could have an adverse impact on the Company going forward. COVID-19 has caused significant disruptions to the global financial markets, which severely impacts the Company's ability to raise additional capital and to pursue certain contracts. The Company may be required to substantially reduce operations or cease operations if it is unable to finance our operations. The full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve as of the date of this report, and is highly uncertain and subject to change. Management is actively monitoring the situation but given the daily evolution of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Company is not able to estimate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on its operations or financial condition in the next 12 months.

