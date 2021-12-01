The award-winning creative agency has been Honda Powersports' agency of record since 1979

9thWonder Agency Launches "Find Your Edge" Honda Powersports Campaign for 2022 All-New, Redesigned CRF250R The award-winning creative agency has been Honda Powersports' agency of record since 1979

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning media and creative firm, 9thWonder Agency, debuts the "Find Your Edge" campaign for Honda Powersports' all-new 2022 CRF250R to communicate the motocross bike's unique design, which complements all riders, no matter indiviudal riding preferences or styles.

As Honda’s agency of record since 1979, 9thWonder applied its legacy experience, with product research, persona and creative development to conceputalize the “Find Your Edge” campaign and “Lighter, Faster, Stronger” slogan to market the 2022 CRF250R.

So far, the campaign has led to a 40% increase in website traffic for the CRF250R, all without media spending.

The campaign highlights the bike's new and improved features, including:

A more powerful engine with greater torque in the midrange, making it easier to ride faster

New nine-plate clutch to handle the extra torque

Slimmer single-pipe exhaust to make the bike much lighter

The campaign includes a series of short and longform video pieces, social media assets, website content, email marketing and dealer materials.

"Our longstanding partnership with Honda allows us to fully immerse ourselves into the unique aspects of motocross," said Heath Miller, 9thWonder's Group Account Director. "Our goal with this campaign is to not only showcase the CRF250R's major updates, but promote its ability to complement all riders—regardless of style—and give them the competitive edge they need to get on the podium."

The "Find Your Edge" campaign features Australian brothers and Team Honda HRC professional motocross duo, Jett and Hunter Lawrence. (Jett was recently crowned the national champion for the 2021 AMA Pro Motorcross 250 season.) The brother's different riding styles showcase the CRF250R's versatility, durability, and power for all competition levels.

"We are always confident that 9thWonder will deliver exceptional creative messaging and product storytelling, as shown in the CRF250R campaign," Bill Savino, Senior Manager of Customer Engagement at American Honda said. "Our experience with the agency has been nothing short of amazing, and we are looking forward to future projects."

Over the past four decades, 9thWonder has executed strategy, creative, production, website development, social media and dealer materials for Honda Powersports. The partnership is 9thWonder's longeststanding client relationship.

9thWonder's roster of powerhouse clients, including Samsung, Phillips 66, Dole, Waste Management, and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), further demonstrates the agency's success at representing some of the world's best-known brands.

For more information about Honda Powersports' 2022 CRF250R, please visit: bit.ly/2022CRF250R. For more information on 9thWonder, please visit 9thwonder.com.

About 9thWonder

9thWonder is a minority-owned independent marketing agency comprising diverse thinkers committed to harnessing the power of difference. 9thWonder has offices spanning North America, South America and Asia, with capabilities including: brand strategy, media planning, creative, research, digital strategy and development, public relations, social media and more. With clients across a wide-range of industries, 9thWonder knows how to market to a diverse America and generate real marketplace results.

