RF elements announces new Distributor for Canada

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia and INDIAN TRAIL, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to continuously improve our supply chain, we are partnering with our distribution channel to make more stock available than ever before in Canada. We are pleased to announce DoubleRadius, Inc. as the new RF elements Distributor in Canada. With a warehouse presence in Toronto, DoubleRadius, Inc. will stock and assist Canadian end users and Resellers in securing the RF elements products necessary for their specific projects.

"Our technology delivers in the field with tremendous success. Customer satisfaction is an important part of our value proposition. We are excited to be bringing more stock of RF elements products to our Canadian customers and further improve their customer experience with our ground breaking products" -Nicole Stovall, Channel Sales Manager of RF elements in North America.

"DoubleRadius has witnessed the exponential growth of RF elements in the U.S. market, and we're prepared for similar growth in Canada. The addition of our Toronto warehouse now positions us perfectly to meet that demand for the Canadian distribution channel, and we're excited for that opportunity!" -Gerry Ford, President of DoubleRadius, Inc.

