Macronix Becomes Industry's First to Bring 120MHz 1.2V Serial NOR Flash Memories to Mass Production

HSINCHU, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macronix International Co., Ltd. (TSE: 2337), a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, today announced it has become the industry's first Serial NOR Flash memory manufacturer to bring 1.2V devices to mass production. The ultra-low-power (ULP), high-speed 120MHz MX25S Serial NOR Flash memories are poised to usher in a new generation of products targeted at applications that include Internet of Things (IoT), wireless communications technologies – including 5G, WiFi and Narrowband IoT systems, hand-held and Bluetooth devices, and consumer applicaitons.

"Being first in the market with 1.2V Serial NOR Flash memories in mass production isn't just a feather in our cap; it means Macronix customers serving a wide range of industries globally can achieve high-volume milestones of their own," said Macronix Vice President of Marketing F.L. Ni. "They're able to leverage the wide availability of those MX25S ULP memories and go to market without concern about volume of essential ULP Serial Flash memories. It's a tribute to our engineering and manufacturing professionals that Macronix is first to reach this milestone and provide those customers with this opportunity."

The MX25S line of 1.2V Serial NOR Flash memories now in mass production is the latest in a series of Macronix firsts with ULP solutions; the company successfully launched first-generation of ULP 1.2V SPI NOR Flash in 2018. The second generation followed in 2020.

This MX25S line resulted from Macronix's commitment to innovative technologies enabling significant improvement in power consumption, while maintaining high clock frequencies and data rates. The company leveraged its advanced process technology to achieve the MX25S's 1.2V operation, which in turn unleashed new applications in IoT, communications and consumer goods that rely on ULP consumption.

The MX25S's low power consumption – the combination of voltage, current and speed – is 50 percent of 1.8V Serial NOR Flash memories. That degree of power savings, along with the memories' high data rates, is especially significant in battery-powered, medical-grade wearables, and miniature healthcare devices.

Key Features of the MX25S

Standard Serial NOR Flash Interface

1.2V (1.14V-1.6V) Vcc

Ultra Low Power Consumption

Quad I/O 120MHz Supported

Volatile Bit to Switch between Ultra Low Power Mode and High Performance Mode

Program/Erase Suspend and Resume functions Supported

Unique ID and Secured OTP Supported

Ultra Small Form Factor: WSON, USON, WLCSP, KGD, SOP

Global system and device manufacturers continue to aggressively drive innovations in battery-powered and ULP designs, putting memory devices operating at 1.2V at the center of the market's attention and, thus, increasing demand for them. According to MarketsandMarkets, next-generation memories will be poised to become a US$2.4B market by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. The market researcher cited the low-power consumption needs of IoT and artificial intelligence among the key factors in the impressive growth.

Macronix MX25S 1.2V Serial NOR Flash memories are available in high volume with densitites of 16Mb and 64Mb, and in small-form-factor packages such as USON and WLCSP. KGD solutions are also available. For more information, please go to www.macronix.com/en-us/products/NOR-Flash/Pages/Ultra-Low-Vcc-Flash.aspx.

About Macronix

Macronix, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, provides a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. With its world-class R&D and manufacturing capability, Macronix continues to deliver high-quality, innovative and performance-driven products to its customers in the consumer, communication, computing, automotive, networking and other market segments. Find out more at www.macronix.com.

