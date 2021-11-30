Luca Belardi releases a documentary about the children of the war-torn Donbass region

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian Storyboard Artist Luca Belardi and Hungarian documentarian Maia Nogradi have released the film "For the Children of Donbass" on Visione TV on November 21. During the first week, the film collected more than 26 thousand views.

Mostly known for his work in advertising, Luka Belardi dedicated the documentary to the fates of the children from the war-torn Donbass region. First story is about Andrey, who happened to be in Kyiv during Maidan protests and picked his side in the conflict under the influenced by that experience. Second story is about young Vladik, a teenager who has lost his mother in the war and is still trying to stay strong. Third movie hero is Taisia, a Donetsk theatre ballet dancer still living just several kilometers away from the frontline, but never giving up on her main dream to dance.

The film demonstrates the realities that thousands of people have been facing since the war broke out in 2014, the struggles they are facing on the daily basis, the hope for peace that they still have. The conflict in Donbass has taken lives of thousands of people, including children.

The story is verbalized by an Italian professor, antropologist majoring in Russia-Ukraine relations who witnessed Maidan and Donbass in 2014-2016, and commented on by the children and adults from Donbass region, people who volunteer in the conflict zone.

The film was shot in Donetsk and Gorlovka (Ukraine) over a week in November 2021.

Human stories are both simple and deep, showing the reality of what is happening. No politics, no business interests, just real human emotions – shares Luka Belardi.

Luca Belardi has more than 14 years of film industry experience. He has collaborated with the Outsider, The Mill, Recipe, AMC, Dazed & Confused, Saatchi & Saatchi, BBC, 18 Feet & Rising, MPC, Storyboard LDN, Lightening Productions, Samsung, Audi BT, Hewlett & Packard, Senokot.

