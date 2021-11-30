Kasten by Veeam Announces Support for AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere, a New Channel for Hybrid Kubernetes Deployments Kasten K10 by Veeam adds support for Kubernetes applications on AWS and on premises via AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS re:Invent Booth #341 — Kasten by Veeam® , the market leader for Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery, today announced the availability of the Kasten K10 Kubernetes data management platform in AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere. AWS Marketplace customers can now seamlessly purchase and license Kasten K10. Enterprises will be able to extend the same protection offered by Kasten K10 for Kubernetes applications on AWS to their Kubernetes clusters on-premises to better protect and optimize their Kubernetes investments.

"Veeam, a member of the AWS Partner Network, has expanded its relationship with AWS by launching the Kasten by Veeam well-architected backup and disaster recovery products for AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere," said Chris Grusz, Director of AWS Marketplace, AWS. "Now, AWS customers can find Kasten by Veeam in AWS Marketplace and deploy on any Kubernetes cluster in any environment, in AWS or on-premises Kubernetes clusters, creating simple and secure protection for growing Kubernetes application deployments regardless of physical location."

More than 90% of organizations used Kubernetes in 2020 -- an increase of 33% over the previous two years, according to a recent report by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).i To address the Kubernetes data protection needs of enterprises adopting hybrid cloud strategies, the benefits of Kasten K10's availability in AWS Marketplace include:

Easy procurement and flexible license management in AWS Marketplace: Flexible procurement options include contract options, where customers subscribe to the application for a term of one month, one year, two years, or three years. With the support of AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere, Kasten K10's AWS Marketplace listing for hybrid deployments includes support for on-premises clusters with upstream Kubernetes in addition to clusters on AWS.

Simple, reliable, AWS-integrated backup and recovery: Purpose-built for Kubernetes, Kasten K10 can be deployed in minutes within Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) or Amazon EKS Anywhere. The solution's application-centric approach and deep integrations with the most popular relational and NoSQL databases, and storage systems provide backup/restore of entire Kubernetes applications. In addition, the solution provides support of several AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and AWS Identity and Access Management ( AWS IAM ) for exceptional operational simplicity.

Enhanced ransomware protection with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) Object Lock: A common Amazon S3 target can be used as reliable target storage for all on-premises and cloud-native Amazon EKS backups. Using A common Amazon S3 target can be used as reliable target storage for all on-premises and cloud-native Amazon EKS backups. Using Amazon S3 Object Lock , Kasten K10 delivers a Kubernetes data protection solution against ransomware and insider-threats.

Application mobility and disaster recovery (DR) across Amazon EKS and Amazon EKS Anywhere: Moving applications across Amazon EKS clusters on premises, on cloud infrastructure, and across AWS Regions is an extremely powerful capability made easy by Kasten K10. The solution supports a variety of use cases, including test/dev, performance and scalability testing, and even full cluster DR.

"Availability in AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere will bring the benefits of the hardened Kubernetes backup and DR capabilities offered by Kasten K10 by Veeam to a wider range of users," said Andy Langsam, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Public Cloud Solutions and Kasten by Veeam. "With more than 90% of organizations worldwide planning to rely on a mix of on-premises/dedicated private clouds, multiple public clouds, and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs by 2022,ii accelerating Kasten's capabilities will be beneficial to many of our customers and prospects. This further strengthens our commitment to support our customers' business transformation efforts to future-ready architectures and procurement options."

"As customers migrate more of their environments to cloud and container environments, they are looking for the ability to easily flex their subscription licenses as their resource requirements change, to improve cost efficiency," said Krista Macomber, Senior Analyst Data Protection at Evaluator Group. "The new availability of Kasten by Veeam in AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere increases flexibility and convenience for customers when it comes to licensing and procurement for container solutions, wherever they might reside."

About Kasten by Veeam

Kasten by Veeam® is the leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery. Its solution helps enterprises overcome Day 2 data management challenges to confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, its data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Kasten is an independent Kubernetes Business Unit within Veeam. For more information, visitwww.kasten.io or follow@kastenhq on Twitter.

