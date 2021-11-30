Grifols reaches milestone with 300th U.S. plasma donor center, continuing to increase supply of urgently needed plasma

- The new Biomat USA plasma donor center, located at UMass Chan Medical School campus in Worcester, Mass., is Grifols' first donor center in the state and second in the New England region

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF) (MCE: GRF.P) (NASDAQ: GRFS), a global leader in the development of plasma-derived therapies, today announced the opening of its 300th plasma donor center in the U.S., the company's first-ever donation center in the state of Massachusetts and second in New England.

Located in the VA Building at the UMass Chan Medical School campus in Worcester, Mass., Grifols' new Biomat USA donor center joins the company's growing global network of more than 350 plasma donor centers, the industry's largest.

There continues to be an urgent need for plasma due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations through the first few months of 2021 declined 11% compared with 2020, a year in which they had already fallen nearly 20%1.

"Grifols is proud to open our 300th plasma donor center and our first-ever center based in Massachusetts to help meet the urgent need for plasma," said Tony Procaccio, Chief Operating Officer, Grifols Biomat USA. "This center is an important step forward in Grifols' efforts to increase plasma collection in the greater New England area, as well as continue to expand awareness of the importance of plasma donations. Patients depend on the generosity of plasma donors for their medicines."

Plasma is the portion of blood used as the starting material to make lifesaving therapies that treat chronic, rare medical conditions such as immunodeficiencies and bleeding disorders. Plasma contains many proteins and antibodies that help bodies function and for many patients is the only effective treatment available. Now, with the opening of the Worcester center, local residents will be able to donate and do their part to help enhance patients' quality of life.

The Worcester center joins the recently opened one in Cranston, R.I., as the first two Grifols centers to operate in New England, paving the foundation for future centers in the Northeast. Grifols has continued to expand its platform of centers across the U.S., including the recent opening of its first locations in Montana and North Dakota.

By the end of 2021, Grifols expects to operate 370 plasma centers across the U.S. and Europe. In the U.S., Grifols manages 300 plasma donor centers under the names of Biomat USA, Interstate Blood Bank, Inc., and Talecris Plasma Resources. The company also operates more than 50 centers in Europe and has plans to open 20 centers in Egypt in 2022 and 2023, the first of which was inaugurated in October.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2020, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols' non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

1 Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (September 23, 2021). Plasma donations remain disappointingly low through ongoing pandemic, risking patients' lives.

