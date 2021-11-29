Steward Partners Continues Successful Recruiting Campaign, Adding New Partners and More Than $780 Million in Client Assets

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership associated with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC), continues its impressive 2021 growth with the addition of new advisor partners in Wisconsin, New Jersey, Maine and Virginia with collective assets under management totaling more than $780 million during September and October.

"This has been an exciting and prosperous year for Steward Partners in terms of the new markets we've entered and the number of advisors we've added to our partnership, not to mention adding around $2.5 billion in assets under management," said Doug Kentfield, Head of Wealth Management, Steward Partners. "Our plans for 2022 call for continuing to build on that momentum through recruiting outstanding advisors around the country and forging strategic alliances with industry giants, such as Goldman Sachs."

The new partner teams include O'Hare Wealth Management Affiliated with Steward Partners in Mequon, Wisconsin, Steward's first team in the state. Formerly with Merrill Lynch, the five-person partnership includes Managing Director/Wealth Managers John J. O'Hare II, CFA, John "JJ" O'Hare III, CPWA®, and Gerald "Jerry" Jones as well as Vice President, Senior Wealth Management Associate Amanda Sachs, CHFC®, CFP® and Vice President, Client Administrative Manager Megan Roder and has more than $420 million in assets under management.

Another new partner team is Ibrahim Wealth Advisory Group in Somerville, NJ, advising on client assets of more than $145 million. The firm includes the father-son team of Managing Partner Robert F. Ibrahim, and Partner Christopher R. Ibrahim, CFP. Rob Ibrahim holds an impressive array of certifications including Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®), Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (AWMA®), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®), Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC®), and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®). Chris Ibrahim has also earned the CFP® designation.

Michael Nadeau, CFP® chose to join Steward Partners after spending more than 12 years with RBC Wealth Management. He is based in Portland, Maine and has more than $113 million in assets under management. He began his financial services career in 1995 with Fidelity Investments before moving to Merrill Lynch in 2003.

Also recently joining is Troy Barnes, Senior Vice President Wealth Manager with Steward Partners in Norfolk, Virginia. He spent the last 13 years of his career with Wells Fargo Advisors and has in excess of $103 million in client assets under management.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory has been one of the fastest growing RIA firms since its launch in 2016 and in less than five years was named #20 on the Barron's Top 100 RIA Firm List for 2021. Steward Partners also had seven advisor partners named to the Forbes 2021 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, an annual ranking spotlighting more than 5,000 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. The firm was also chosen as one of the Top Workplaces by The Washington Post and named to the 2021 Greater Washington Area Best Places to Work list, an annual awards program presented by the Washington Business Journal, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been awarded this honor.

