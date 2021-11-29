Choice Privileges Brings Holiday Spirit To Members This Season With New Promotions

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), is spreading extra holiday cheer this season with a new promotion for members. Now through December 31, Choice Privileges members who stay at participating Choice-branded hotels will earn twice the loyalty points, which can be redeemed for free nights, gift cards, golf gear, and more. For today only as an added bonus, Choice Hotels is offering a 20% Cyber Monday discount to all guests who stay two nights or more at any Choice-branded hotel for trips booked today only for stays from December 6 through December 26, 2021.

"It's been an incredible year for the Choice Privileges loyalty program, with more than 50 million members now enrolled — we are grateful for their support and continuing to stay at our trusted brands during this unprecedented time," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. "We want to end the year on a high note with another promotion to reward our guests' incredible loyalty and give away twice the bonus points for each stay. They will have the opportunity to receive extra gifts this holiday season, whether it's free nights at Choice-branded hotels, new experiences at Penn National Gaming casino resorts, or instant gift cards at your favorite retailers or restaurants. We're spreading more joy to holiday travelers, and once again doubling down on our efforts by offering a Cyber Monday discount – today only!"

To participate in the double points holiday promotion before the end of the year, Choice Privileges members must register for the promotion before checkout, and book their travel on ChoiceHotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app or by calling 800.4CHOICE. Additional details on the promotion and redemption can be found at www.choicehotels.com/deals/holiday-promotion.

Named a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report, Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras benefit. Guest can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels; for more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing over 600,000 rooms, in nearly 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

