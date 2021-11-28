VUNO Boasts of its AI Solutions and Research Results at RSNA 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean artificial intelligence (AI) developer VUNO Inc. announced that it will join the Radiological Society of North America 2021 (RSNA 2021), one of the biggest annual events, featuring a series of industry symposia in radiology. This year, VUNO will highlight real world clinical value that its powerful AI technology has been able to successfully demonstrate in radiologists' workflow as well as in the patient journey. This exhibition will be held at McCormick Place Chicago, Nov. 28-Dec.2, 2021. For further information, visit VUNO's RSNA2021 website (https://rsna2021.vuno.co/).

Meet VUNO at RSNA 2021

VUNO will showcase four medical artificial intelligence solutions: VUNO Med®-Chest X-Ray™, VUNO Med®–LungCT AI™, VUNO Med®-DeepBrain® and VUNO Med®-BoneAge™ that can be seamlessly integrated with PACS(Picture Archiving and Communication System), EMR(Electronic Medical Record) systems or any medical devices. A virtual reading room linked to the PACS system will be set up in the VUNO booth so that visitors can get a first-hand look at VUNO Med® solutions that integrated with PACS.

VUNO will present the future R&D direction of VUNO at the AI Theater under the topic 'The Past, Present and the Future of VUNO Med for Precision Imaging.' Following that, nine research achievements will be presented at a research presentation session. It includes topics encompassing various medical imaging fields, such as MRI-based AI model in prediction of MCI to dementia, AI-aided diagnosis to diagnose lung nodule malignancy, basal lung metastasis in colon cancer patients.

Furthermore, VUNO will participate in IAIP (Imaging AI in Practice), a virtual demonstration program developed to effectively demonstrate the effects of AI solutions in clinical settings. The company will showcase VUNO Med®–LungCT AI™ on this program to demonstrate how it works by using real-world clinical scenarios.

Hyun-Jun Kim, CEO of VUNO said, "Through RSNA 2021 participation, we will introduce various clinical research achievements to global radiology officials using AI technology," Hyun-jun Kim, CEO of VUNO said, adding "we plan to expand our partnerships with overseas partner companies and medical institutions by offering an opportunity for participants to directly experience VUNO Med® solutions."

