Award-winning DJ, producer and singer Nina Kraviz Announces Series of VR-Shows in Sensorium Galaxy

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nina Kraviz, the world-renowned electronic music artist, has announced she is set to debut with exclusive VR-sets in the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse.

Nina Kraviz is one of the most successful DJs of all time. "DJ of the Year 2017" by Mixmag, proclaimed producer, singer and the founder of two record labels – trip and Galaxiid – in 2018 alone she participated in 35 of the world's largest festivals in addition to performing at the best underground clubs. Nina's distinct music style regularly gets venues packed, reflecting the unique combination of the artist's strong personality with sensuality and her constant pursuit to evoke the deepest feelings. In search of inspirational sounds, she has performed at the world's most unusual locations including the Eiffel Tower and Great Wall of China. Earlier this year she released "Skyscrapers," the first single from her highly anticipated upcoming album. The second single "This Time," will see the light of day on 26 November. Her next stop is PRISM – a virtual world within Sensorium Galaxy dedicated to high-end music events.

Nina Kraviz: "I always thought of music as a dynamic essence, with the same track being perceived differently at various points of time. In PRISM my sets will be in full harmony with virtual venues, which constantly evolve in response to the sound frequencies and beats. I'm very excited to see what I can create in this immersive space and I hope the techno fans will find this creative endeavour as fascinating as I do."

Nina becomes the 10th artist to reveal participation in Sensorium Galaxy, joining such icons of electronic music as Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, and Charlotte de Witte among others. Sensorium Galaxy is designed to be a social platform at its core. While attending the shows, the users will be able to meet and interact with other concert-goers from around the world, befriend smart AI-driven virtual beings and get as close to performing artists as one can imagine.

Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO at Sensorium: "Whether performing in authentic underground clubs or massive music festivals across the world, Nina creates the intimate connection between herself and the audience, appealing to the deepest feelings. In Sensorium Galaxy she will be able to further nurture this connection and put her extraordinary talent into the virtual shows that evoke positive energy. We are very happy to welcome Nina on board and can't wait for her first virtual sets."

Sensorium Galaxy is now in beta and is set to launch later in 2021. Users from all around the world will be able to tune to Nina Kraviz's shows by wearing VR headset, using PCs, or simply by streaming with their phones or Macs.

Press Kit: Photos and videos are available in the Sensorium Press Kit.

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy is a digital metaverse featuring immersive high-end events and experiences. In this alternate reality, users can reinvent themselves, explore vast virtual worlds filled with activities, ranging from games to mediation practices, socialize with others and interact with their favorite artists.

Sensorium merges the best out of technology and entertainment. It's been developed by veterans of the gaming and VR industries in partnership with entertainment powerhouses such as Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League.

Website: https://sensoriumgalaxy.com

About Sensorium Corporation

Founded in 2018 with the sole support of Forbes-listed billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of the Sensorium Galaxy platform and supplies it with a wide range of events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.

Since its foundation, Sensorium Corporation has raised over $100 million in private investments, making it one of the world's best-funded startups in the VR space.

Website: https://sensoriumxr.com

Video - https://youtu.be/eptIZiwKNCA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation