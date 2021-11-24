U.S. Gold Corp. to Discuss Recent and Upcoming Developments

Management Team to Host Call on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, will host a conference call webcast on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET to update investors on recent developments of its mining assets and to discuss plans and objectives looking forward into 2022.

Members of the management team will host a conference call with prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session. To submit your question, please email ir@usgoldcorp.gold.

Please refer to the webcast and presentation details below.

Webcast Link and Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Time: 09:00 a.m. MT/11:00 a.m. ET

Participant Toll-Free: 877-407-8293 (U.S. and Canadian callers)

Participant Toll-Free: 201-689-8349 (international callers outside of the U.S. and Canada)

Webcast URL: https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9MTM3MjUyNzAmaD10cnVlJmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmQj02

A replay will be available for 2 weeks starting on December 1, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET. To access the telephonic replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13725270.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:

+1 800 557 4550

ir@usgoldcorp.gold

www.usgoldcorp.gold

