Premium Swiss Chocolatier - Läderach Brings The Ultimate Fresh Chocolate Experience to South Coast Plaza, Just in Time For the Winter Holidays Läderach Continues 2021 US Expansion with More Than 30 New Openings Coast-to-Coast to Satisfy Growing Demand of Premium Fresh Chocolate

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Läderach – chocolatier suisse announced its expansion in Southern California with the opening of its premium chocolate boutique at South Coast Plaza. The boutique located on level two in the Bloomingdale's wing features more than 85 varieties of fresh artisanal chocolate directly from Switzerland for chocolate lovers to enjoy through their five senses (sight, sound, touch, scent and taste). The boutique also includes a dedicated FrischSchoggi™ (fresh chocolate) counter, where shoppers can select multiple varieties of its iconic hand-broken chocolate bark. Because the company controls the entire production and distribution channel, Läderach's product freshness is second-to-none. World Chocolate Master – Elias Läderach leads production and innovation, and all chocolate is made from bean-to-bar in-house, finished by hand, and brought directly to its 100+ stores worldwide.

The Läderach boutique at South Coast Plaza features more than 85 varieties of fresh artisanal premium chocolate from Switzerland to awaken the five senses.

"At Läderach, we're passionately driven to create sweet moments of joy in everyday life by delivering the ultimate chocolate experience for oneself, gifting or sharing with others," said Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America. "It is why we're excited to welcome chocolate lovers to our new boutique at South Coast Plaza and experience the joy of more than 85 varieties of high-quality fresh chocolate directly from Switzerland through the five senses."

"We are pleased to welcome Läderach to South Coast Plaza, just in time for the holiday season," said Debra Gunn Downing, Executive Director of Marketing for South Coast Plaza. "Through its premium artisanal fresh chocolate experiences, this new boutique offers our guests a deliciously memorable visit."

Läderach's commitment to expanding into brick-and-mortar retail continues to answer the call for the ever-growing demand for premium fresh chocolate. The company started its western expansion in November 2019 with an entry into New York City, Toronto and London. In December 2020, Läderach opened its largest and 100th global store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. On Valentine's Day in 2021, Läderach announced an asset purchase agreement to assume the leases of more than 30 Godiva locations in the US from coast-to-coast, including this boutique location at South Coast Plaza. Läderach's boutique at South Coast Plaza is the fifth location to open in California since August 2021.

Läderach's success and momentum to expand is only possible through the passionate drive of its diverse 1,300 employees, from over 50 countries who represent various backgrounds, beliefs and lifestyles. Mutual respect, diversity, inclusiveness and freedom of expression, and transparency are at the heart of Läderach amongst its employees to make the best chocolate possible.

About Läderach – chocolatier suisse

Operating since 1962, Läderach – chocolatier suisse is a family-owned, premium Swiss chocolate company dedicated to creating sweet moments of joy in everyday life. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with approximately 1,300+ employees representing more than 50 nationalities and over 100 stores worldwide, Swiss quality is reflected in Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop. Läderach uses only the best ingredients through strong relationships with the finest suppliers. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (extra-large tablets of fresh chocolate), more than 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, and a large selection of seasonal creations. To learn more, visit www.laderach.com.

About South Coast Plaza

Renowned as a leading international shopping destination, South Coast Plaza is home to more than 250 prominent boutiques, critically acclaimed restaurants and the adjacent celebrated Segerstrom Center for the Arts and the Orange County Museum of Art. It is the West Coast's premier shopping experience, with its proximity to beaches and John Wayne Airport, customized concierge services, and unparalleled collection of diverse retailers — from Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Cartier and Harry Winston to The Webster, Dior, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, The Blue Box Cafe by Tiffany & Co., and more. South Coast Plaza is located in Orange County, California, in the city of Costa Mesa. Information: southcoastplaza.com or 800.782.8888.

Ryan Bowling

+1 650 245 7945

ryan@thrillcommunications.com

