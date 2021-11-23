Moore Kuehn Encourages CONE, COR, WALD, and ATSPT Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE)

CyrusOne has agreed to merge with KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners. Under the proposed transaction, CyrusOne shareholders will receive $90.50 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether CyrusOne's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR)

CoreSite has agreed to merge with American Tower. Under the proposed transaction, CoreSite shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether CoreSite's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WALD)

Waldencast has agreed to merge with Obagi. Under the proposed transaction, Waldencast will own only 25.7% of the combined company.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ: ATSPT)

Archimedes has agreed to merge with Soundhound. Under the proposed transaction, Archimedes shareholders will own only 5.8% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

