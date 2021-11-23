InventHelp Inventors Develop Effective Accessory for Air Grinders (PIT-1194)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We needed an effective tool to protect against dangerous dust particles when using an air grinder," said one of two inventors, from Buckhannon, W.V., "so we invented the SAFETY FIBER VAC. Our design provides added safety, efficiency and peace of mind for workers."

The patent-pending invention reduces airborne dust and particles generated when using an air grinder. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to wearing a mask that may affect visibility and breathing. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to reduce cleanup at a job location. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for contractors, trade workers, do-it-yourselfers and individuals who utilize air grinders.

