Global HR Research® wins by every measure, securing both Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings and Help Scout Happiness Award for exceptional customer experiences.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR Research (GHRR) has received the 2021 HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings award for pre-employment screening for the twelfth consecutive year. In addition, the employment screening leader earned the Help Scout Happiness award for exceptional customer experiences in the B2B category. True to GHRR's culture, both awards reflect its ongoing obsession with customer service and industry-leading innovation in background screening technology, data, and business analytics.





Authentic customer feedback is the only way to earn both awards, which is why HR professionals trust this recognition to inform their technology buying decisions.

The Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Award qualification criteria consisted of breadth of services, size of deals, and customer service rankings.

"Since 2005, we've been obsessed with building the most flexible, intuitive employment screening technology possible. Everything decision we make strengthens our mission to help HR leaders make better hires in less time using fewer resources. I'm thrilled to see the market reward being better by every measure." – Brandon Phillips, Founder & CRO

In 2021, the company launched the new tagline "Better By Every Measure" to help HR technology leaders understand why GHRR's core differentiators create the best alternative to inflexible workflows, subpar candidate experiences, and weak service. GHRR's core differentiators span three categories: intelligence, technology, and teams.

Better intelligence refers to the accuracy and quality of the data delivered, which makes GHRR's 6,000+ clients better informed, more efficient, and completely confident.

Better technology refers to GHRR's propriety platform ClairitiTM, the most advanced screening technology on the market. Highly configurable and scalable, the platform keeps organizations agile in the face of changing compliance requirements and higher candidate expectations.

Better teams refers to the support GHRR clients depend on from GHRR's unmatched expertise in technology, service, legal compliance, and quality assurance.

According to Phillips, "securing both of these awards is a clear sign to our people that improving intelligence, technology, and teams satisfies the priorities of world-class HR teams who want to hire the best talent, stay in compliance, and deliver an exceptional experience at every turn."

About Global HR Research

Better by every measure.

Global HR Research (GHRR.com) has earned the trust of Fortune's Top 50, Forbes's Largest Private Companies, and Inc.'s Top 5000 companies across the United States by leveraging its proprietary employment screening platform, Clairiti, and a team of expert consultants. That trust has been consistently recognized and awarded for over a decade by the industry's most influential associations and news publications, including HRO Today magazine's "Bakers Dozen" list of top national background screening providers and Workforce magazine's "Hot List" of top background screening providers for the past nine years. GHRR is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), as recognized by the Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC), and by SHRM as an accredited educational resource. Our advanced proprietary platform provides our customers with a set of employment screening, compliance, and risk management solutions and a comprehensive set of tools that help them make better hiring decisions faster. These distinctions have consistently made GHRR a better alternative for their customers providing better data intelligence, better technology, and better teams.

Media Contact:

J Christine Feeley

Vice President of Marketing

JCFeeley@ghrr.com

239.274.0048 x21222

