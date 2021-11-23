Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Real Estate Insurance Solutions

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Park City, Utah-based Real Estate Insurance Solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, Real Estate Insurance Solutions offers real estate errors & omissions insurance/cyber liability to commercial and residential real estate agents and brokers, business brokers, appraisers, home inspectors, title insurance agents, mortgage brokers, leasing agents and property managers in 32 states. Chris Nangle and his associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Gallagher Affinity.

"Real Estate Insurance Solutions brings Gallagher a strong team of real estate E&O specialists to further enhance the offerings of our outstanding real estate practice," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Chris Nangle and his associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

