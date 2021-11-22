Nowadays Health-Focused, Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets Launch Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having gained a passionate and dedicated fan base with their initial launch in California, the health-focused plant-based meat company Nowadays is now bringing their craveable chicken nuggets nationwide for the first time. Nowadays nuggets are crispy, juicy and packed with flavor, closely mimicking real chicken, but thanks to the company's proprietary technology, are made with a simple list of only seven sustainably sourced and recognizable ingredients, including organic yellow peas. Nowadays nuggets are GMO-free, soy-free, and 100% plant-based. Nowadays also uses no binders, thickeners, or artificial ingredients in their products. Now available via national free express shipping, Nowadays is meeting the demand for healthier, whole-cut plant-based meat options that can satisfy meat-eaters, flexitarians and vegans alike.

Nowadays

WHAT MAKES NOWADAYS NUGGETS UNIQUE

Nowadays' proprietary technology allows the team to make nuggets that closely mimic conventional chicken's taste and texture, using just seven simple plant-based ingredients, including non-GMO yellow pea protein grown sustainably by US farmers; whole wheat flour for the crunchy breading; organic cold-pressed sunflower oil for the fried, crispiness and golden color; plant-based fiber for texture; and extracts of both yeast and mushroom for a rich, meat-like umami flavor. While many animal- and plant-based nuggets need to rely on binders, thickeners or other additives to bind ingredients together and create a meaty texture, Nowadays' unique technology and recipe naturally combines simple ingredients with none of these questionable additives to create any whole cut of meat. Thanks to this technology and the simplicity of their ingredient list, Nowadays nuggets boast 13g of protein with only 120 calories, no saturated fat, and only 140mg sodium per serving, resulting in a significantly favorable nutritional profile versus both leading organic and natural nugget brands and other plant-based nugget brands currently available. Additionally, Nowadays can apply this technology to other cuts of meat, with new products launching by Q1 of 2022.

"Plant-based meat has huge potential to improve human and planetary health. Yet, when you look at the ingredients and nutritional profiles for many of these products, similar to their conventional meat counterparts, there's a lot of room for improvement," says co-founder and CEO Max Elder. "At Nowadays, we don't think food has to damage your body or the planet in order to be delicious. That's why we're creating healthier, simple ingredient meat alternatives that don't compromise on taste or texture. We believe this combination is critical to accelerating widespread adoption of plant-based meats, and making our food system healthier AND more sustainable."

Baked until crispy and ready in about 15 minutes, Nowadays nuggets are a convenient meal for everyone from busy parents and their kids, to those looking for a healthier, yet flavorful, craveable snack. They can be served simply alongside your favorite sauce, or as a versatile ingredient in a diversity of dishes. Recipes on the Nowadays website range from a 'chicken' Caesar salad wrap to Korean-style sweet & sour 'wings' to a classic 'chicken' and waffles brunch.

THE FOUNDERS

A Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), Nowadays was founded by Max Elder and Dominik Grabinski, who saw a need in the market for healthier, less-processed meat that could satisfy cravings, while doing less harm to the planet. While health is one of the major reasons meat eaters explore plant-based options, the category was generally lacking in options that used simple ingredients and had nutritious profiles, while still closely mimicking meat. Pulling from their combined three and half decades of experience in the food and ingredients industry — Dominik as an agricultural engineer at major ingredient companies including Cargill and DSM, and Max as a food innovation thought leader and recognized plant-based food advocate who has advised groups like Nestlé, General Mills and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Nutrition Program — Dominik and Max launched Nowadays to fill this need. The duo developed a proprietary method for naturally combining simple ingredients to create whole cuts of meat, eliminating the need for any binders, thickeners or other unnatural additives that many animal-based and plant-based meat companies rely on. As a PBC, Nowadays also has both a fiduciary responsibility to its shareholders as well as a social and environmental responsibility to all of its stakeholders written into its charter. Initial investors in the company include VegInvest, Tenacious Ventures, Cornucopian Capital and Stray Dog Capital.

Nowadays nuggets are available nationally via free express shipping in 2 lb boxes (approximately 50 nuggets) for $29.99 for first-time purchasers. To order Nowadays nuggets and for more information, please visit www.eatnowadays.com and follow along on social @eatNowadays .

